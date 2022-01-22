Student has a medical excuse to be maskless. But Buffalo won't let him come to school

Edward Speidel has talked to everyone he can think of to get his 10-year-old son back in his Buffalo Public Schools classroom.

It's been 22 months since the boy and other students were left learning from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other kids got to go back, but because he can't tolerate wearing a regular face mask, Buffalo Public Schools said he must continue to learn remotely.

That's a heavy lift for any child and family, but more so for this family. The boy is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraines, hypotonia and pica, an eating disorder involving eating nonfood items.

His mother, Amy Szafranski, teaches him at home with assignments sent by his teacher.

"We’re doing our best. But that’s not what he needs," Speidel said.

"He's not getting the social interaction. He has yet to meet in person the kids in his class," Szafranski said.

Speidel has gone to the special education office and School Board meetings, contacted administrators, board members, state Education Department representatives and even the governor's office.