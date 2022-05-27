 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student arrested in threat at East Aurora High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 14-year-old student at East Aurora High School was charged with making a terroristic threat Wednesday.

The threat, heard by students and staff, prompted the closing of all district schools today.

The 14-year-old was involved in a competition in class and he lost the competition, according to East Aurora Police Lt. Patrick Welch. He said when the students left the class and went into the hallway, the 14-year-old uttered a threat that referenced the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

Students and staff notified the principal, who told the school resource officer, who was in the building. The teenager was detained and charged, after police conferred with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which handles complaints against juveniles.

He was arraigned in Family Court and released to his family.

"At this time, there are no games, no joking around," Welch said.

Welch said Thursday that the Erie County District Attorney's Office indicated it wanted to employ a red flag law petition to remove any firearms inside the teenager's home. He said school was canceled during the long process of securing firearms – not because there was another threat.

People are also reading…

Superintendent Brian Russ notified parents Thursday night that all school buildings were to be closed on Friday.

"In an abundance of caution, in light of recent events, and out of respect for the mental and emotional well-being of our students, families, staff, and community, we have decided to cancel classes and close our school buildings tomorrow, Friday, May 27, 2022," his message said. "This will allow time for the investigation to proceed."

Russ said he would provide an update over the weekend.

"As always, we will continue to be vigilant when we hear concerning information and respond accordingly based on the circumstances," he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Despite losses, national politics make inroads in school elections

Despite losses, national politics make inroads in school elections

There was no question that school budgets were a big winner on Tuesday, as every proposal in Erie and Niagara County passed, as did 99 percent of spending plans across the state. National political issues did not score anywhere near the same kind of resounding victories in Western New York school board elections Tuesday, but candidates challenging incumbent school boards and administrations did make some inroads.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea’s calls COVID vaccine 'immortal potion of love' from Kim Jong Un

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News