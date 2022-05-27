Student arrested in threat at East Aurora High School

A 14-year-old student at East Aurora High School was charged with making a terroristic threat Wednesday.

The threat, heard by students and staff, prompted the closing of all district schools today.

The 14-year-old was involved in a competition in class and he lost the competition, according to East Aurora Police Lt. Patrick Welch. He said when the students left the class and went into the hallway, the 14-year-old uttered a threat that referenced the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

Students and staff notified the principal, who told the school resource officer, who was in the building. The teenager was detained and charged, after police conferred with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which handles complaints against juveniles.

He was arraigned in Family Court and released to his family.

"At this time, there are no games, no joking around," Welch said.

Welch said Thursday that the Erie County District Attorney's Office indicated it wanted to employ a red flag law petition to remove any firearms inside the teenager's home. He said school was canceled during the long process of securing firearms – not because there was another threat.

Superintendent Brian Russ notified parents Thursday night that all school buildings were to be closed on Friday.

"In an abundance of caution, in light of recent events, and out of respect for the mental and emotional well-being of our students, families, staff, and community, we have decided to cancel classes and close our school buildings tomorrow, Friday, May 27, 2022," his message said. "This will allow time for the investigation to proceed."

Russ said he would provide an update over the weekend.

"As always, we will continue to be vigilant when we hear concerning information and respond accordingly based on the circumstances," he said.

