Student arrested after large fight outside McKinley High School

A 16-year-old male student was arrested in connection with a large fight Tuesday afternoon outside McKinley High School during dismissal, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
The student was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The incident remains under investigation, DeGeorge said.
McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil, in a statement Tuesday night, directed all student bus riders to immediately board their special buses after leaving the building.
"Any bus rider choosing to leave school property and attempt to go to the store or attempt to catch the bus at another bus line will have their bus passes revoked immediately and also put themselves at risk for suspension," Khalil declared. "These new procedures are being put in place to ensure the safety and well-being for all of our students and staff."