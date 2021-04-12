Stimulus money for schools is a gusher in Buffalo. Not so much in the suburbs.

That formula relies heavily on the number of children living in poverty in each school district. The greater the concentration of children in poverty, the more money per student that district will get.

In Orchard Park, for instance, one out of six students is considered economically disadvantaged; in Buffalo and Lackawanna, four out of five are.

“They’re trying to help school districts defray the significant cost of dealing with Covid and at the same time drive aid to the needier school districts,” said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell.

His district is expected to receive $573 per student, based on the most recent stimulus aid estimates released by the New York State Education Department.

“I think we would always like a little bit more, that’s just human nature,” Cornell said. “But I certainly understand the methodology, and we’re certainly grateful for the increase in federal money.”

About a dozen districts in the state, most of them in the Adirondack region, will receive no aid from the American Rescue Plan because they are too small to receive any Title I aid, according to Brian Fessler, the governmental relations director for the New York State School Boards Association.