State wants to cancel six Regents exams

New York State is poised to cancel six Regents exams scheduled for June because of the uneven learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But the state is planning to go ahead with four Regents exams that are required by the U.S. Education Department, if the state is not granted a waiver to cancel the tests.
The exams that would be canceled are Algebra II, Geometry, Physical Setting/Chemistry, Physical Setting/Physics, Global History & Geography and United States History & Government, according to a memo from the state to school superintendents and principals.
The exams that would be held are Algebra I, English Language Arts, Living Environment and Physical Setting/Earth Science.
The proposal must be approved by the state Board of Regents, which meets March 15 and 16. The Regents also will consider a proposal to cancel all of the exams scheduled for August, as well as eliminating the need for Regents exams to meet graduation requirements this year.
The state Education Department has asked the federal government for a waiver from giving the annual assessments in grades three through eight, and the Regents exams.
The tests could not be "safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state" because of how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected instruction and the well-being of students, state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter seeking the waiver.
But the U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it would not give a blanket waiver on the assessments, which are required under the Every Student Succeeds Act. The tests must go on, it said, but spring assessments could be given in the fall, they could be shorter or given remotely. Results also would not be held against the school or district.
The announcement prompted critics of standardized tests to say they should not be administered this year in particular because of the difficulties experienced by many students who are either learning remotely or are in-person just a few days a week. Others said they are needed now, more than ever, to assess the level of learning and target resources to the children who need them.
Dia Bryant, interim executive director of Education Trust, said the group shares the state's concerns that assessments be delivered in a safe and equitable manner, and that shortening the tests, administering them remotely and extending the testing window can do that.
But the state's approach "misses the mark for students who have worked hard in their coursework to earn a diploma that truly demonstrates they are prepared for their post-secondary ambitions," she said in a statement.
The Regents exams were canceled due to the pandemic last year as well.
"Last year’s cancellations also led to high-needs school districts disproportionately relying on exemptions to graduate students, which raises broader concerns around whether or not our education system is preparing all students for their desired future, whether that be college or the workplace,” Bryant said.
The Education Department said in the memo to superintendents that it continues to have discussions with the federal Education Department "to find a path forward that is best for the health and safety of all New York’s children."
The state said it would provide further guidance on the spring elementary assessments and diploma requirements after the Board of Regents meeting.