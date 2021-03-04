State wants to cancel six Regents exams

But the U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it would not give a blanket waiver on the assessments, which are required under the Every Student Succeeds Act. The tests must go on, it said, but spring assessments could be given in the fall, they could be shorter or given remotely. Results also would not be held against the school or district.

The announcement prompted critics of standardized tests to say they should not be administered this year in particular because of the difficulties experienced by many students who are either learning remotely or are in-person just a few days a week. Others said they are needed now, more than ever, to assess the level of learning and target resources to the children who need them.

Dia Bryant, interim executive director of Education Trust, said the group shares the state's concerns that assessments be delivered in a safe and equitable manner, and that shortening the tests, administering them remotely and extending the testing window can do that.

But the state's approach "misses the mark for students who have worked hard in their coursework to earn a diploma that truly demonstrates they are prepared for their post-secondary ambitions," she said in a statement.

The Regents exams were canceled due to the pandemic last year as well.