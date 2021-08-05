State tells schools to look to CDC and local health departments for Covid guidance

Rosa chided the Health Department Thursday, sending a letter to Zucker asking him to consider the department's "statutory responsibilities as the state agency devoted to protecting the public health." She said there is an urgent need for timely advice and supervision from the Health Department to local officials.

"The circumstances enveloping the executive chamber this week should not prevent the Department of Health from the execution of its responsibilities to the public, as has been promised by the governor’s office for months," Rosa said in a statement, referring to the state attorney general's report accusing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The Erie County Health Department told school leaders Thursday it would issue guidance as soon as possible.

"Our office of epidemiology and school team are reviewing existing school guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, along with lessons that our department has learned throughout this pandemic," the county Health Department said in a message to superintendents and school leaders. "We understand the extreme time constraints under which you and your colleagues are working, and we will share our next steps with this group as soon as we can."