State tells school districts to end use of Native nicknames and logos ... or else

It's been 21 years since then state education Commissioner Richard P. Mills urged school districts to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as possible.

The state is done urging.

If districts don't commit to replacing Native American team names, logos and imagery by the end of this school year, they risk removal of the superintendent and board members, and withholding of state aid.

"Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is 'respectful' to Native Americans are no longer tenable," Deputy Education Commissioner James N. Baldwin wrote in a memo to school districts.

That leaves some school districts in Western New York pondering the future of their longtime school names and logos, and wondering if a change will cause division in their community like it did when Lancaster Central retired the Redskins name seven years ago.

Local districts with Indigenous names or logos include the Cheektowaga Central Warriors, with the head of a Native American man with a braid and a feather on his head. The Tonawanda Warriors logo is a capital "T" in a circle with two feathers on the circle. West Seneca West High School teams are called the Indians. The logo for the Iroquois Central Chiefs is a Native American with feathers.

Some districts have already made the change.

The Barker Raiders changed a stereotypical depiction of a Native American nearly 40 years ago and then finally dropped the logo altogether more than a decade ago. Today, the Barker Raiders logo features a capital B with Raiders written across it. The Jamestown Red Raiders eliminated their Native American caricature in 2014 in favor of a capital J with feathers. And in February, that logo was changed again to a big red cat.

The Salamanca Warriors are in a unique position, since the district is located on the Seneca Nation's Allegany Territory, and 35% of the students are Native American. A Seneca artist designed the logo, which is a representation of a male Seneca.

"Our position is that it accurately depicts the students and the community that we serve, and that does make it unique," Superintendent Mark Beehler said.

But he added the district will re-examine the logo and discuss it with the Seneca Nation.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. praised the state directive.

"Names and imagery that mock, degrade and devalue Native heritage, culture and people have no place in our society. The historic decimation of Native people should not be celebrated in any fashion or used as a community rallying cry, especially in the realm of education,” Armstrong said in an emailed statement. “While individuals in different communities may not associate their team names with the horrors that Native people have faced throughout history, the fact remains that many team names and images further longstanding anti-Native biases.”

The announcement from the state comes after a tussle in the Cambridge Central School District over its Indians team name, logo and mascot. The school district in eastern New York studied the issue in 2020 and 2021, and in June 2021, the School Board voted to retire the name and Indigenous imagery.

But the makeup of the board changed July 1, 2021, and that month the School Board reinstated the Indians name, and instituted a review of the imagery. Several residents challenged that action in a petition to state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, and she agreed with them. Rosa ordered the district to eliminate the name, logo and mascot.

The district appealed her decision, and a state Supreme Court justice ruled against the district and affirmed Rosa's decision in June. The district has filed notice of an appeal.

"The court's decision establishes that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots," the deputy commissioner said in his memo.

Baldwin also said districts that continue to use Native American team names and imagery without the approval of a "recognized tribe" must come into compliance. If a district fails to commit to the change by June 30, 2023, it may be in willful violation of the Dignity Act, he said. The education commissioner has the authority to remove school officers and withhold state aid.

Salamanca, whose district newsletter is called the Powwow, has looked at its Warriors imagery as part of a re-examination of its brand. Fans used to be able to buy the logo on seat cushions, but no longer. The logo is on the center of the athletic field, on the school district flag, on apparel and uniforms. It could be a significant expense if the athletic field logo must be replaced, the superintendent said.

Beehler said the district will go through a transparent process to determine if the Warriors should remain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We will work hand in hand with the Seneca Nation to ensure that if that is the direction we are going to continue, that we do it in a manner that is respectful," Beehler said.

Armstrong said the school district has a unique relationship with the Seneca Nation, and Senecas plan to have further discussions with the district.

If it is determined that the Warriors imagery should continue, the district would ask for the endorsement of the Seneca Nation of Indians, Beehler said.

“Our Nation remains willing to participate in further discussions so that school districts and their communities can come together to support team names and imagery that reflects and respects the character and value of all residents and students,” Armstrong said.

Jamestown reached out to the Seneca Nation after Kevin Whitaker became superintendent in 2020. He recalled the Senecas "had some pretty strong opinions." They invited the committee looking at changing the J-with-feathers logo to the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca, and spoke of the impact of caricatures on Native people and culture.

"It was time to start thinking about new imagery," Whitaker said.

The district looked to its past, and found the original mascot was a red cat. The School Board voted last February to eliminate the old imagery.

Whitaker said there was a diverse array of opinions.

"We heard from folks who said 'My gosh, it's about time,'" he said. "We heard from other folks who said 'I can't believe you changed it, it's an honor to the Seneca Nation.'"

Some administrators are reluctant to discuss the state edict, particularly since the state Education Department is still developing regulations to clarify districts' obligations, and because it's a touchy issue for some.

And no one wants a repeat of the divisiveness that occurred in the Lancaster Central School District when the district looked at dropping its nickname and logo.

Just before the School Board voted at a meeting March 16, 2015, to retire the name, the crowd of at least 500 began shouting and booing. Some stood up and turned around when board members spoke. Board members said they had received threats. After the vote, many in the crowd erupted in applause. Lancaster students later chose the Legends as their new name.

Barker stopped using a caricature of a Native American more than 10 years ago, Superintendent Jacob Reimer said. The district did retain the Raiders name, without a reference to Indigenous people.

"I don't think we're going to have an issue with just having the name Raiders," he said. "We'll have to see."

Iroquois School Board members plan to discuss the state's memo at their meeting Wednesday evening, according to the agenda posted on the district website. One thing they won't have to talk about changing is the new sports field. The logo in the middle of the new athletic field that opened in October is a large "I," instead of the Native American head.

West Seneca West High School has been phasing out the Indians name for several years. The athletic field has a large "W" in the middle of the field.

"We have been switching our logo to the W for the most part, and going with 'Bleed Blue' or 'Go West' instead of 'Go Indians' or 'Indians,'" Athletic Director Marisa Fallacaro-Dougherty said in a statement.

She said there are several uniforms that still have the Indians logo that have not yet been replaced.

Cheektowaga has used an Indigenous man's head with feathers - the warrior head - as its logo for years, mostly for athletics. It also uses a large C, often for academics, said Superintendent Scott Zipp.

Zipp said he asked the athletic director to make an inventory of places where the Native imagery is used, such as on the athletic field. He also wondered how to pay for the changes.

While there could be opposition to changing a longtime logo, districts would have to follow regulations, he said.

"If State Ed makes it a regulation, it makes it much easier," he said. "We'll do what we need to do."