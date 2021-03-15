State shortens elementary assessments, reduces number of Regents exams

New York State will shorten the math and ELA assessments to one session this spring if the state does not get a waiver allowing it to cancel them.

The state Board of Regents took that action today, and also voted to hold just four Regents exams in June if the U.S. Department of Education does not grant the waiver.

New York State has asked for a waiver from federal law that requires the elementary and high school assessments because they could not be "safely, equitably and fairly administered" because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has upended education for the past year.

But the federal Education Department announced last month that the state assessments must go on, and that it would not grant blanket waivers. It will allow states to shorten them and move them to the summer or fall, and states will not be held accountable based on the results of the tests.

The Regents enacted a number of emergency regulations today regarding assessments and diploma requirements.

They include:

• Canceling all but four Regents exams in June: English, Algebra 1, Earth Science and Living Environment.

• Canceling the August Regents exams.

