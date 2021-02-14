State seeks permission to cancel assessments for grades 3-8, some Regents exams

New York State asked the federal government for permission to cancel the math and ELA assessments for grades three through eight and certain Regents exams this year.
"We have determined the spring 2021 state assessments cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state given how severely the pandemic has impacted the delivery of instruction to students and adversely affected their social and emotional well-being," state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education on Friday.
If successful, this would be the second consecutive year the assessments were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Buffalo parent advocate Samuel Radford III said last month canceling the tests again would be a "huge mistake."
"We won't know in effect until 2023 what happened during the pandemic, and by then kids can be so far behind it may be impractical for them to catch up," Radford said.
But there was overwhelming public support for the waiver, according Rosa.
At the end of an 11-day comment period, 39,493 had responded to an online survey and 468 made formal public comments, according to the state Education Department.
“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and strengthens our resolve that our schools and students would be best served by waiving testing and accountability requirements," Rosa said. "We continue to work with schools to protect the health and well being of everyone in our schools during this challenging time.”
Survey results showed 88.5% supported not administering the assessments this year while 4% supported giving the tests. Public comments showed a similar breakdown: 84% supported the waiver and 16% supported administering some or all of the assessments.
Those in favor of giving the assessments said they were necessary to determine where gaps in learning are and which students need the most help.
"Avoiding tests for another year would be counterproductive and is similar to burying our heads in the sand to avoid seeing/knowing the true situation," one parent wrote to the state.
A number of groups opposed giving the test, according to letters submitted in the waiver request. They include the New York Civil Liberties Union, New York State Council of School Superintendents, New York State School Boards Association and New York State United Teachers.
"We already know, even in the absence of being in receipt of state assessment results, that the great majority of students have had a diminished learning experience this year," Robert S. Schneider, executive director of the School Boards Association, wrote.
Under federal law, math and English language arts assessments are to be given annually in grades three through eight, and once in grades nine through 12. Science assessments are to be given twice in grades three through nine and once in 10th through 12th grade.
The waiver also would allow the state to administer the English as a second language achievement test only to those students who could safely participate. The state also sought a second waiver on school accountability requirements.
The math, English language arts and science tests are scheduled to begin in April for elementary students.
The state Education Department is hoping for an expedited response, although by law, the federal secretary of education has 120 days to act on the request.