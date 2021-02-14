State seeks permission to cancel assessments for grades 3-8, some Regents exams

New York State asked the federal government for permission to cancel the math and ELA assessments for grades three through eight and certain Regents exams this year.

"We have determined the spring 2021 state assessments cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state given how severely the pandemic has impacted the delivery of instruction to students and adversely affected their social and emotional well-being," state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education on Friday.

If successful, this would be the second consecutive year the assessments were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buffalo parent advocate Samuel Radford III said last month canceling the tests again would be a "huge mistake."

"We won't know in effect until 2023 what happened during the pandemic, and by then kids can be so far behind it may be impractical for them to catch up," Radford said.

But there was overwhelming public support for the waiver, according Rosa.

At the end of an 11-day comment period, 39,493 had responded to an online survey and 468 made formal public comments, according to the state Education Department.