State seeking to cancel 3-8 assessments, Regents exams

"The direct result of the ongoing pandemic is that a large portion of our state’s student population has been receiving all or nearly all of their schooling remotely through virtual learning. The manner in which instruction has been delivered has varied greatly across districts and schools," the letter stated.

The pandemic has also caused "enormous economic and emotional insecurity" for our students and families, the letter said. Canceling the tests will reduce student anxiety and will allow schools to use different, more meaningful assessments, according to the letter.

“In light of the ongoing pandemic, we have determined that the Spring 2021 state assessments cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to students in schools across the state," Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said in a statement.

Radford said that if assessments are not given for a second consecutive year, it will be well into the 2022-23 school year before the effects of the pandemic on learning can be assessed.

"By then, kids can be so far behind it may be impractical for them to catch up," he said.

He said schools must have a strategy on how to deal with the loss of learning.