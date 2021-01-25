State seeking to cancel 3-8 assessments, Regents exams

New York State's Education Department plans to seek a federal waiver that would eliminate the annual assessments given to third through eighth graders and Regents exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Given the varying circumstance in each school district, the only fair and appropriate decision at this time is to seek waivers to forego testing and accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year,” interim Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement.
The Education Department is accepting public comments on the proposal through Feb. 5.
Not all of them will be in favor of the waivers.
"I think it's a huge mistake," Buffalo parent advocate Samuel Radford III said. "If we want to have an honest assessment of how remote learning worked, we need an objective tool to do that."
When school reopened in September, educators sought to strike a balance between “no harm” grading policies and the need to hold students accountable for learning.
The state was granted a waiver from the elementary tests last spring, and canceled the Regents exams in June and August as well.
The state has posted a draft letter to the U.S. Department of Education on its website. There are some schools that have yet to open for in-person learning this school year, the letter noted.
"The direct result of the ongoing pandemic is that a large portion of our state’s student population has been receiving all or nearly all of their schooling remotely through virtual learning. The manner in which instruction has been delivered has varied greatly across districts and schools," the letter stated.
The pandemic has also caused "enormous economic and emotional insecurity" for our students and families, the letter said. Canceling the tests will reduce student anxiety and will allow schools to use different, more meaningful assessments, according to the letter.
“In light of the ongoing pandemic, we have determined that the Spring 2021 state assessments cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to students in schools across the state," Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said in a statement.
Radford said that if assessments are not given for a second consecutive year, it will be well into the 2022-23 school year before the effects of the pandemic on learning can be assessed.
"By then, kids can be so far behind it may be impractical for them to catch up," he said.
He said schools must have a strategy on how to deal with the loss of learning.
That's something that Dia Bryant, interim executive director of the Education Trust–New York, agrees with. She praised the state for recognizing that the pandemic "exacerbated pre-existing inequities" in education.
"It is crucial that as New York policymakers seek a waiver from federal testing requirements, any additional flexibility be accompanied by a commitment to identifying clear guidelines that districts should follow for addressing unfinished instruction – including how learning throughout the pandemic will be measured," Bryant said in a statement.
Comments can be submitted to ESSAComments@nysed.gov, and a survey about the assessments is located on the state Education Department website.
The tests are scheduled to start April 19.