State requires all teachers to be tested weekly if not vaccinated

All teachers and staff in New York preK-12 schools must be tested weekly for Covid-19 unless they can show proof of vaccination under a regulation issued Thursday by state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

Settings such as schools "pose increased challenges and urgency for controlling the spread of this disease because of the vulnerable populations served," and the number of children who are not eligible for the vaccine, according to the health commissioner.

"Regular Covid-19 testing enables the immediate identification of Covid-19-positive individuals, even if they are not symptomatic, so that they can isolate and prevent further transmission," Zucker said in his formal determination about the screening and diagnostic testing.

The testing requirement for teachers and staff is for areas with low to high transmission rates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Zucker also is requiring schools to offer weekly testing to unvaccinated students in areas of moderate, substantial or high transmission rates.

All of Western New York has a high transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, except for Wyoming County, which has a substantial transmission rate.