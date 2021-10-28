State provides guidance for schools on 'test-to-stay' procedures

• Students who develop symptoms while participating in this option must still be subject to quarantine

'It's not good enough': Schools grapple with home learning amid quarantine spike With Covid cases again on the rise, a number of Erie County schools are seeing entire classrooms or grades placed in quarantine.

The memo also states that while the Health Department does not recommend allowing unvaccinated students to test out of the 10-day quarantine period, local health departments may choose to allow schools to end student quarantine after seven days, if they can produce a negative Covid-19 test result within two days of their planned return and if they have no symptoms.

There has been wide agreement among superintendents and parents after a year and a half of interrupted schooling that every effort should be made to keep students in school as much as possible. Under the state's quarantine recommendations, most children would miss five to seven days of school, depending on when they were exposed and when the weekend or other days off fell.

Cornell has previously stated that close to 2,500 students in 30 school districts in Erie and Niagara counties were put on quarantine from Sept. 1 through Oct. 10. About 1.5% of those students who were considered "close contacts" of a positive case also tested positive, he said.

That data is not based on information from the Erie County Health Department, said spokeswoman Kara Kane, who said the data is likely incomplete because all people who are quarantined do not seek a test.