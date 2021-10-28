State provides guidance for schools on 'test-to-stay' procedures

The New York State Department of Health has released new guidance to permit students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 to remain in school and avoid quarantine by testing negative through daily rapid testing.
The "test-to-stay" guidance comes in response to a growing push by school superintendents and parents who have pointed out that very few students who are forced to stay home because they are considered close contacts of a Covid-19-positive person at school wind up becoming infected.
More superintendents are pushing for the "test to stay" model, being used successfully in several other states.
The Health Department stated that it is not recommending this approach or providing resources to support it, but it is providing new guidance since the program "has received media attention and is being piloted in certain jurisdictions."
The test-to-stay procedure would require students who wish to avoid quarantine to test negative in a rapid test each day for seven days after potential exposure to an infected individual.
The current state recommendation is that students considered close contacts of a Covid-19-positive person remain quarantined for 10 days from the date of exposure, unless they are vaccinated, in which case no quarantine is necessary.
There were 517 cases reported as of Friday: 443 students, 37 teachers and 37 staff members.
An Erie County Health Department spokeswoman said Thursday that the county is reviewing the state's new guidance and draft protocols from other local health departments.
Niagara County Health Department representatives said they will begin discussing the test-to-stay program internally. They meet virtually with school district personnel every Tuesday and will talk to them about the test-to-stay guidance at their next meeting.
The state's new test-to-stay guidance was released late Wednesday, after The Buffalo News published a story that highlighted the concerns raised by superintendents.
"We’re encouraged by what the state has done," said Hamburg Central Schools Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association. "We’re grateful that they’ve heard those of us who are in the field."
The state memo regarding a test-to-stay option was provided to local health departments that wish to assist school districts that want to pursue this option. Its guidance recommends that, among other things:
• Local health departments to make testing available for free to exposed students and that the testing be done before the start of each school day
• Students who participate in the test-to-stay option remain excluded from all non-instructional and extracurricular activities
• Students who develop symptoms while participating in this option must still be subject to quarantine
With Covid cases again on the rise, a number of Erie County schools are seeing entire classrooms or grades placed in quarantine.
The memo also states that while the Health Department does not recommend allowing unvaccinated students to test out of the 10-day quarantine period, local health departments may choose to allow schools to end student quarantine after seven days, if they can produce a negative Covid-19 test result within two days of their planned return and if they have no symptoms.
There has been wide agreement among superintendents and parents after a year and a half of interrupted schooling that every effort should be made to keep students in school as much as possible. Under the state's quarantine recommendations, most children would miss five to seven days of school, depending on when they were exposed and when the weekend or other days off fell.
Cornell has previously stated that close to 2,500 students in 30 school districts in Erie and Niagara counties were put on quarantine from Sept. 1 through Oct. 10. About 1.5% of those students who were considered "close contacts" of a positive case also tested positive, he said.
That data is not based on information from the Erie County Health Department, said spokeswoman Kara Kane, who said the data is likely incomplete because all people who are quarantined do not seek a test.
At a news conference Wednesday, prior to the release of the state's latest memo, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said that the county was exploring the test-to-stay option for schools, but neither the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nor the state Health Department, had yet offered guidance on the matter. She also said that at the start of September, Cornell had pushed back against a test-to-stay option as too much work for schools.
"I'm actually very disappointed that if the schools really do want to pursue this as an option, that they're talking to the news instead of the Health Department," Burstein said. "That's a partnership. We are interested in exploring this."
Cornell said there was no in-depth discussion about a test-to-stay option at the start of the school year, though the county's idea of school nurses doing an hour of student testing daily was dismissed early on. He also said that school leaders followed up on the issue of testing to avoid quarantine in a virtual meeting with Burstein on Sept. 30 and was told that the state wasn't providing any funding or guidance.
Cornell said he's optimistic that the Erie County Health Department could partner with school districts to provide the testing needed for the test-to-stay option because the county has an $18 million federal grant to support such testing. He also said school districts are also planning to partner with the county on school-based vaccination clinics if the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11.
"We’ve always been interested in linking arms rather than pointing fingers," he said. "We have a lot of collaborative work in front of us right now."