State OKs D'Youville plan to offer two-year degree despite objections from 3 colleges

D’Youville College can begin awarding an associate degree in liberal arts and sciences studies as soon as this spring, despite the objections of three other area colleges.
The state Board of Regents has approved D'Youville’s request to launch a new two-year degree program that college officials had said primarily would target students from Leonardo da Vinci, Lafayette, Riverside and International Prep high schools on Buffalo’s West Side, while also potentially benefiting students who can’t complete studies for a bachelor’s degree.
Georita M. Frierson, D’Youville’s vice president of academic affairs, described the addition of an associate degree as a “great opportunity” for the college of roughly 3,000 students.
“Of course, it will help enhance enrollment. But it’s also to make sure that we have options regarding equity for students that may need to step out or may have personal and professional reasons going on,” said Frierson.
The presidents of Erie Community College, Niagara County Community College and Trocaire College publicly opposed D'Youville’s plan, arguing that their schools already offer associate degrees in liberal arts and sciences studies and have more than enough capacity in a market of declining numbers of college students.
“We think it is shuffling numbers, not adding numbers,” Trocaire President Bassam Deeb said of the D’Youville proposal.
D’Youville, which offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, needed permission from the Board of Regents to amend its master plan by adding a new program that would result in an associate of arts degree in liberal arts and sciences studies.
Deeb had expressed concern that granting the request would open the door for D’Youville to add more associate degree programs that would directly compete for students with Trocaire, which offers a variety of two-year degrees in the allied health professions, health care, hospitality and other areas.
The Regents approval limits D’Youville to offering an associate degree only in liberal arts and sciences. The college would have to seek approval again for additional associate degree programs.
Regent Catherine Collins said she doesn’t foresee D’Youville’s new associate degree program having much of an impact on ECC, NCCC or Trocaire.
“Right now, they’re talking about 20 students,” said Collins, who represents the board’s 8th Judicial District, which includes eight counties in Western New York. “It’s not going to be an open field for D’Youville to continue to offer various associates. They’re limited to just that one.”
Despite demographic trends, D’Youville administrators said they believe the associate degree program will attract new students who would not have considered higher education as an option, and in particular students from the West Side who may already be familiar with the college, which hosts da Vinci High School at its campus on Porter Avenue.
D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo also maintained at a public hearing in January that the new program was not an attempt to compete against the area’s community colleges or Trocaire. While D'Youville's sticker price tuition is nearly $28,000 – five times what ECC charges – Clemo said targeted students for the associate degree program will receive financial aid to cover the costs and won't need to take out student loans.
D’Youville’s plan had support from the Buffalo Public Schools and from the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.
Frierson said a cohort of 20 students could be enrolled in the associate degree program for the fall. In addition, hundreds of current D’Youville students may be eligible to receive an associate degree in May, if they can no longer continue with work toward a bachelor’s degree.
“We’re looking at students who may have personal or professional things going on and they need to take a break,” she said. “We want to reach those students now, so they still have an opportunity to receive a degree or come back.”