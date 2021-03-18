State OKs D'Youville plan to offer two-year degree despite objections from 3 colleges

D’Youville, which offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, needed permission from the Board of Regents to amend its master plan by adding a new program that would result in an associate of arts degree in liberal arts and sciences studies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Deeb had expressed concern that granting the request would open the door for D’Youville to add more associate degree programs that would directly compete for students with Trocaire, which offers a variety of two-year degrees in the allied health professions, health care, hospitality and other areas.

The Regents approval limits D’Youville to offering an associate degree only in liberal arts and sciences. The college would have to seek approval again for additional associate degree programs.

Regent Catherine Collins said she doesn’t foresee D’Youville’s new associate degree program having much of an impact on ECC, NCCC or Trocaire.

“Right now, they’re talking about 20 students,” said Collins, who represents the board’s 8th Judicial District, which includes eight counties in Western New York. “It’s not going to be an open field for D’Youville to continue to offer various associates. They’re limited to just that one.”