State of the University: UB flagship on track to meet $1B research goal

At the beginning of 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul named the University at Buffalo one of the state’s two flagship universities – along with SUNY Stony Brook – and challenged it to achieve $1 billion in research funding by 2030.

In his State of the University address Friday, UB President Satish K. Tripathi said the university is on track to meet that goal and many more, including becoming a Top 25 public research university and achieving carbon neutrality ahead of its 2030 target.

“I would say that the flagship designation has put the wind in our sails as it underscores UB’s reputation as a premier public research university,” Tripathi said to a packed auditorium in Slee Hall on UB’s North Campus.

Tripathi used his annual address to highlight several UB firsts, describe the university’s impact on the wider community and the region, and spotlight UB achievements in advancing sustainability, excellence, diversity, and social justice, and nurturing entrepreneurship that’s fueling Western New York’s growing economy.

The firsts included topping $200 million in federal research expenditures – which rose 7% in the past year, Tripathi said. He challenged the university community to double its federal grant spending per year to $400 million by 2030.

UB’s Office of Business and Entrepreneurial Partnerships reached the milestones of supporting some 200 startups that have raised $327 million and created more than 2,500 jobs. More than 24,000 UB students have been involved in entrepreneurial programs like UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad and the new Cultivator program, which invests in early-stage UB companies and mentors their founders, Tripathi said.

The university also hosted its first visit by a U.S. vice president when Kamala Harris chose UB as the stage to spotlight new health and climate change legislation due to its contributions to addressing climate change and sustainability, Tripathi said.

“At UB, we not only study the climate, we model the most sustainable practices,” he said. “From our green buildings to our popular bike share program to our law school’s environmental justice clinic, to our recently completed solar strands which offset the energy use of 2,000 homes a year, we are recognized internationally for our climate action.”

UB also received state, federal and foundation grants to further its research and education missions, including $102 million pledged by Hochul to build a new hub for its engineering school, $600,000 from NASA to develop a spacecraft that could explore Venus and the lead role in a $10 million National Science Foundation project to develop and manage advanced supercomputing infrastructure.

Faculty

UB also received recognition for its faculty and students. More than 20 UB faculty received top awards in their fields over the past year and nine were promoted to distinguished professor by SUNY.

Tripathi said the university welcomed 130 new faculty members this year and has received $12 million from New York State to bring in 70 more in addition to its regular annual hiring.

It also achieved greater diversity. “In fact, from 2019 to this year, the percentage of underrepresented minority faculty hires increased from under 10% to nearly 35%,” he said, adding that he is committed to doubling the number of faculty from historically underrepresented minority backgrounds by 2025.

Students

UB enrolled more than 32,000 students from over 100 countries, including 1,500 at partner institutions in Singapore. Many achieved important awards, fellowships and research grants, and one of them, Dr. Aaron Epstein, a resident at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, won the civilian equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor for his work providing combat care training in war zones, most recently in Ukraine.

Tripathi said UB will invest $1 million this coming year in a new Graduate School Fellowship that will award grants to top doctoral students for their academic pursuits.

UB students and faculty are also sparking economic vitality across WNY and beyond, Tripathi said, with some of their startups seeing “landmark success.”

He cited the UB startup Garwood Medical, which has raised $14 million for a medical device to help hip replacement patients avoid infections and has received the FDA’s “breakthrough” status.

UB partner company POP Biotechnologies launched the first-of-its-kind antibody test to detect immunity to Covid-19, and it is currently working on developing a platform for delivering cancer vaccines.

Giving back

Besides contributing inventions, research, businesses and investments, UB also is working to advance social justice, equity and access, Tripathi said. Through a new fellowship, UB will serve as an academic sanctuary for “scholars facing threats to their lives, liberty and well-being,” he said.

In the past academic year, UB partnered with Kaleida Health and Mission Ignite to “bridge the city’s digital divide” by providing free Wi-Fi to more than 100 homes in Buffalo’s low-income Fruit Belt neighborhood.

UB already has a student-run program that packages food leftovers from dining halls to donate to area nonprofits, a project that trains formerly homeless people for food-handling jobs and an urban planning effort to make improvements at the intersection of Broadway and Fillmore Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side.

Tripathi said his future challenges are to raise UB’s second-year retention rate to above 90% and support students to ensure they “don’t fall through the cracks.” He said Hochul has earmarked $1.7 million to help UB enhance student success through new initiatives in the near future.