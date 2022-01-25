State mask mandate remains in effect at least until Friday, appeals court rules

Some parents still sent their children to school without face coverings. One of them was Dana Hensley in the Williamsville Central School District. Her 14-year-old daughter went to Casey Middle School without a mask.

"They won't let her go to class. They won't give me documentation of disciplinary action, but they want me to come pick her up because she's not wearing a mask," Hensley said Tuesday morning.

She maintained that the court decision meant there was no state mask mandate in effect and that Erie County's mandate does not apply to schools. The stay that leaves the mandate in place had not been obtained this morning when children went to school.

"They're violating a court order by enforcing masks," Hensley said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz disagreed, saying Tuesday that the county's indoor mask mandates still apply to all schools and classrooms because the county order falls under a different section of law than the state mandate. The county considers schools to be public places, he said.

"The judge's decision has no effect on any local government emergency order," Poloncarz said.