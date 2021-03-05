State launches audit of Lockport schools after parent complaint over security system

"The District looks forward to cooperating with the Comptroller’s office on the upcoming audit no matter which areas of District operations are within the scope of the audit, and in any event the District is confident that its implementation of the Aegis System, which was approved by both the Smart School Bond Act Review Board and the State Education Department, was in all respects compliant with the law and in the best interests of the District’s students, staff and visitors," Superintendent Michelle T. Bradley wrote in an email to The Buffalo News Wednesday.

"I think there's a high likelihood that they're going to find the school district didn't do business in the way it's supposed to do business," Shultz said. "They spent $2.7 million without any serious competitive bidding process or any serious analysis of the problem or their options."

"Despite repeated incorrect claims to the contrary, the fact is that the Aegis System was purchased through a competitive bidding process," Bradley wrote in her email to The News.

"The District independently evaluated the Aegis System’s capability and effectiveness in the school setting and relied on input in that regard from the District’s Smart School Bond Act consultant ECC Technologies as well as the District’s architect Trautman Associates," Bradley wrote.

