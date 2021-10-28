State: Don't draw conclusions from New York's math, English exams

Four of every 10 students in New York State took this year's state ELA and math assessments, a number so low, the results should not be compared to previous years, according to state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
The rates for students of color, the economically disadvantaged and students with disabilities were even lower.
Results will be "meaningless" because students learning remotely will not be taking the assessments, two state education leaders said.
Because of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, about 42% of students in third through eighth grades took the English language arts tests, and 39.9% took the math test, according to the state.
The participation rate is usually more than 80% for the tests, which were not administered in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“The pandemic exacerbated already existing inequities for students and this fact is most evident in our 2021 statewide assessment participation rates,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said.
Locally, participation in three districts in Erie and Niagara counties dipped under 20%: Buffalo Public Schools, where 18% of students took the ELA test; Cheektowaga-Maryvale, 13%; and Lewiston-Porter, 12%. Twelve districts had rates of 70% or better, including Alden, where 83% of students took the ELA assessment.
Students and families dealt with many challenges during the pandemic, Rosa said.
"Many faced personal tragedies, from the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, or feeling isolated or disconnected," she said. "These challenges did not go away, and, in fact, many of these challenges remain, as students have come back to school last month."
The results of the assessments, Rosa said, "are not representative of the state’s students."
The state Education Department did not release statewide results as it usually does, but did release results for school districts and schools.
New York State will shorten the math and ELA assessments to one session this spring if the state does not get a waiver allowing it to cancel them.
"We should not be making comparisons, and you should not be looking at this comparison statewide," Rosa said.
She added that, at a local level, test results can help shape individualized learning for students.
Rosa said schools and districts have many ways of assessing student progress in addition to the high-stakes state tests, but they will help in assessing individual students.
Many students were learning fully remotely when the tests were administered, and fully-remote students were not required to take the assessments. Those not taking the tests also included students whose parents opted them out of the tests, those who had a medical excuse or were absent and first-year English language learners.
"The pandemic caused learning disruption for students across the state that exacerbated equity and opportunity gaps," Rosa said.
New York State wants to cancel the math and ELA assessments for grades three through eight and certain Regents exams this year.
Statewide, 55.5% of white students took the ELA test, compared with 26.6% of Black students, 30.1% of Hispanic students, 32.7% of American Indian/Alaska Native students, 43.3% of Asian/Pacific Island students and 47.4% of multiracial students.
There also was a variation among other subgroups, with 28.9% of students with disabilities taking the ELA assessment, 32.7% of English language learners taking it and 34.9% of economically disadvantaged students taking the test.
The tests were shortened to one session instead of two, but Rosa said the longer assessments will return next year.
State officials said the state will shift from a focus on compliance to one of supporting schools and districts as they recover from the pandemic.
New York State had sought a waiver that would allow it to skip the assessments for the second time during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education did not grant the waiver, but the results will not count against a school. Rosa said results would not be included in a student's transcript of permanent record, but will be used as a diagnostic tool.