State: Don't draw conclusions from New York's math, English exams

"Many faced personal tragedies, from the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, or feeling isolated or disconnected," she said. "These challenges did not go away, and, in fact, many of these challenges remain, as students have come back to school last month."

The results of the assessments, Rosa said, "are not representative of the state’s students."

The state Education Department did not release statewide results as it usually does, but did release results for school districts and schools.

State shortens elementary assessments, reduces number of Regents exams New York State will shorten the math and ELA assessments to one session this spring if the state does not get a waiver allowing it to cancel them.

"We should not be making comparisons, and you should not be looking at this comparison statewide," Rosa said.

She added that, at a local level, test results can help shape individualized learning for students.

Rosa said schools and districts have many ways of assessing student progress in addition to the high-stakes state tests, but they will help in assessing individual students.

Many students were learning fully remotely when the tests were administered, and fully-remote students were not required to take the assessments. Those not taking the tests also included students whose parents opted them out of the tests, those who had a medical excuse or were absent and first-year English language learners.