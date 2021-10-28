State: Don't draw conclusions from New York's math, English exams; 1 in 4 took tests

The number of students taking the state ELA and math assessments last spring was so low the results should not be compared to previous years, according to state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
Because of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, about 42% of students in third through eighth grades took the English language arts tests, and 39.9% took the math test, according to the state. The participation rate is usually more than 80%.
Results will be "meaningless" because students learning remotely will not be taking the assessments, two state education leaders said.
Locally, 18% of Buffalo Public Schools students took the ELA test.
“The pandemic exacerbated already existing inequities for students and this fact is most evident in our 2021 statewide assessment participation rates,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said.
Support Local Journalism
Students and families faced many challenges during the pandemic, Rosa said.
New York State will shorten the math and ELA assessments to one session this spring if the state does not get a waiver allowing it to cancel them.
"These challenges did not go away, and in fact, many of these challenges remain, as students have come back to school last month," she said. "These results are not representative of the state’s students."
The state Education Department did not release statewide results as it usually does, but did release results for school districts and schools.
"We should not be making comparisons and you should not be looking at this comparison statewide," she said. "At a local level though, test results, which were distributed in September, can help shape students individualize learning."
Many students were learning fully remotely when the tests were administered, and fully-remote students were not required to take the assessments.
New York State had sought a waiver that would allow it to skip the assessments for the second time during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education did not grant the waiver, but the results will not count against a school. Rosa said results would not be included in a student's permanent record, but will be used as a diagnostic tool.