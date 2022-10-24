State data shows most New York students are struggling with English language arts and math

Less than half of New York's elementary students are proficient in English language arts and math, according to assessment data released today by New York State.

A total of 46.6% of all students taking the third- through eighth-grade assessments achieved a proficient level in ELA, while 38.6% of students were deemed proficient in math.

That compares to 45.4% of students proficient in ELA and 46.7% proficient in math in 2019.

The data shows a continuing racial and ethnic gap, with 69.4% of Asian students and 52% of white students scoring in the proficient levels for ELA. The level was 36.3% for Black and Hispanic students; 48.6% for multiracial students; and 41.2% for Native American students.

In math, 67.1% of Asian students were proficient, as were 46.6% of white students; 24.1% of Black students; 25.5% of Hispanic students; 41.6% of multiracial students; and 31.7% of Native American students.

The release today comes on the same day of the release of nationwide data, which showed that most students in the country experienced setbacks in math and English.

New York State Education Department said it "may not be appropriate" to compare the 2022 assessment data with prior years because of the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So few students took the tests in 2021 that state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the results could not be compared to previous years. The tests were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.