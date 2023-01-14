 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Comptroller's Office cites Silver Creek schools for taxing too much

  • Updated
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has cited the Silver Creek Central School District for budget practices that caused more property taxes to be levied than were needed.

An audit covering four years beginning in 2018 found that the district's budgets "gave taxpayers the impression the district would have operating deficits when it had operating surpluses."

The difference, the audit noted, was $9.7 million. It added that the district had a surplus fund balance as of June 30, 2021, that exceeded the legal limit of 4% by about $7.1 million. In addition, four reserve funds were overfunded by as much as $2.3 million, the report said.

The report observed that similar problems were cited in a 2016 audit, but "officials did not effectively implement corrective actions." 

The Comptroller's Office advised the district to adopt proper budgets and keep reserves and fund balances within statutory limits.

In response, School Board president Martha Howard said the district accepted the findings, but added that the board acted in response to uncertainty over an anticipated 20% cut in state aid and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Comptroller's Office noted that the aid cut "did not materialize" and that taxes were increased unnecessarily prior to the pandemic.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

