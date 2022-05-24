State cancels Regents history exam in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

New York State is canceling the Regents exam on U.S. history and government it planned for next week because of the racially motivated mass shooting on May 14 in Buffalo.

The state Education Department had its experts review all of the June 2022 Regents exams for content that could compound student trauma, Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced in a letter Tuesday.

"During that review, our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents Examination in U.S. History and Government (Framework) that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo," Rosa said in the letter.

The exams, which had been printed and packaged for shipping, were developed more than two years ago and field-tested, but she said "the tragedy in Buffalo has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment."

The exam was to be given June 1, earlier than Regents exams usually are administered. Since it is a new exam, the state wanted to review the results and make a recommendation for performance standards, otherwise known as "cut scores."

At its June meeting, the Board of Regents will consider granting a graduation exemption for students who were to take the exam as a requirement for graduation. Rosa said the board also will consider approving exemptions for students planning to take the exam in August and January.

