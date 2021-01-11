State Board of Regents appoints new chancellor

Lester W. Young Jr. was named chancellor of the state Board of Regents on Monday, the first African American to serve in that position.

Young, from Brooklyn, has been a member of the Board of Regents since 2008. His colleagues unanimously elected him as the presiding officer of the Board of Regents, the governing body for the state Education Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Former Chancellor Betty Rosa stepped down in August after being tapped as interim commissioner, leaving the vacancy on the board.

Young’s term as chancellor lasts through March 31, 2022. He will assume his new role Tuesday.

“Regent Young brings immense knowledge, whole-hearted passion and unmatched expertise to his new role and the board is fortunate to have him as its new leader,” Rosa said in a prepared statement

Young was a teacher, guidance counselor, supervisor of special education and principal during his career in the New York City Department of Education. Between 1988 and 1993, he served as an assistant and associate commissioner with the state Education Department, leading the department’s effort in New York City.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.