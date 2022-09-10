 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State audit of Batavia City School District discovers hundreds of IT devices missing

Disappearing devices – nearly 300 of them – have led to a citation of the Batavia City School District by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

School officials could not account for 229 staff computers and 62 tablets when the district was audited, DiNapoli reported in a press release.

Approximately $17,000 was paid in annual service fees for the missing machines during the 2021-22 fiscal year, DiNapoli added.

Between July 1, 2018, to Feb. 8, 2022, the district did not properly track its IT equipment, auditors said. There was no written policy for inventorying the IT gear, a complete and accurate inventory was not maintained and an annual count of devices was not performed.

Furthermore, the audit noted, the position of IT director for the district was vacant from July 2020 until October 2021, when the district appointed a shared technology coordinator from Genesee Valley BOCES to manage its IT department.

DiNapoli's office advised the district to adopt a comprehensive written policy to keep track of IT inventory, compile a complete inventory list, take an annual count, reconcile the BOCES-owned inventory list, and return or remove devices that are not in service. District officials indicated they will take corrective action, DiNapoli noted.

