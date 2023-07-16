An audit of payroll records for the Barker Central School District in Niagara County has discovered that pay rates were not always accurate and overtime was not necessarily approved, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli reported.

The audit for a period from July 1, 2020, to Nov. 10, 2022, found that seven employees received pay totaling $3,131 that did not correspond with their contracts or collective bargaining agreements, DiNapoli noted.

Auditors also found that one employee got $2,948 in overtime pay despite an employment agreement that suggested the employee was not eligible for overtime. In response, School Superintendent Jacob L. Reimer wrote that this was an hourly employee and the U.S. Department of Labor had said that overtime pay was warranted.

Another employee was paid $657 for overtime that was not preapproved and 10 more were paid a total of $26,297 for overtime without being required to ask for preapproval, auditors said.

Reimer responded that "virtually all overtime worked by staff and identified in this report was emergency based and was verbally pre-approved" and that all time cards and overtime claims had been reviewed before payment.

DiNapoli's office recommended that the district adopt a written policy to set rules for overtime and require preapproval.