The Brocton Central School Board and district officials have been cited by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for setting aside too much money for fund balances and for paying claims that were not properly audited.

DiNapoli said auditors found that between July 1, 2019, and Nov. 16, 2022, the district overfunded the balances by about $3.9 million, thereby imposing property taxes higher than necessary.

An audit also found that the district paid 100 claims totaling about $141,000 that should not have been approved because they were not properly documented.

Responding in a letter, School Superintendent Jason C. Delcamp said corrective actions will be taken and noted that the report on claims does not cite any "fraud, misappropriation of funds or malfeasance."

DiNapoli's report on fund balances pointed out that statutes limit surplus funding to 4% of the next year's budget and that Brocton's appropriations to the funds produced an average 8% surplus each year.

The report said the largest surplus – about $1.9 million – was seen in a fund for employee benefits, which should have been better estimated because most of those expenses are spelled out in labor contracts.

Auditors recommended that the district adopt budgets that more accurately estimate what's needed for operations and reserves, stop appropriating a fund balance that's not needed and develop an updated written policy for reserve funds.

In response, Delcamp suggested that budgeting was affected by the pandemic, since the district "had many unknown expenditures as we educated students in an unprecedented way" and promised that a more comprehensive reserve plan will be developed.