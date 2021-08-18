Starpoint's missing AP exams are found

A missing box containing 106 missing Advanced Placement literature and U.S. history exams taken in May by students at Starpoint High School has been found.
Superintendent Sean Croft said the College Board, which offers and grades the tests, called the school at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the box, lost by United Parcel Service, had been delivered to its test processing site in Ewing, N.J.
"We were happy, elated, to receive that phone call," Croft said.
Croft said the College Board confirmed that all 106 test papers originally shipped in the box May 7 were still inside.
“They’re going to be graded within the next few weeks," Croft said. "We did have a couple of kids who had already retaken the tests and for those students, the College Board will take the higher of the two scores.”
The box disappeared from UPS' tracking system for more than two months, after arriving May 10 at a UPS facility in Secaucus, N.J.
The box was one of several sent from Starpoint in May, using preprinted UPS shipping labels. All the others arrived in a timely fashion.
"We have not heard from UPS," Croft said. "We haven’t heard any details of the routing or what happened to it, but we were just happy, elated, to receive that phone call from the College Board that it had arrived and they verified that all of the tests that were supposed to be in there were in there.”
The tests offer students an opportunity to receive up to six hours of college credit in the courses' subject areas, often allowing them to skip freshman-level courses at college.
After Principal Gil Licata sent letters to the students July 16, revealing that the tests had done missing, the students went public with the news, relaying it to local media.
The students took it one step further, with 45 of them signing a letter to Sen. Charles E. Schumer July 23, asking for his help.
The Senate majority leader promptly entered the fray, writing a letter to the CEO of UPS demanding that every effort be made to find the missing tests.
His office also released video excerpts from a July 30 call he made from Washington to two of the students, assuring them of his best efforts to find the tests and saying he was "angry" about the problem.
“I’d like to thank Sen. Schumer and everyone who responded to my letter and really helped to put pressure on UPS to really crack down on finding them," said Allison Schuler, who will be a senior at Starpoint next month.
She was glad she doesn't need to retake the history test.
"When I read the email that we were sent, I was ecstatic," Schuler said.
“Our high school administration has worked tirelessly to keep on UPS and the College Board, and our parents have been very patient with us," Croft said.
The College Board, which has experienced missing tests before, offered to refund the students' $95 course fees or a chance to retake the tests.
Croft said about 80 of the 106 students signed up for the refunds, but only a few had taken an online makeup test that was given a few days ago. The others were pointing for a written test in December.
The superintendent said it was clear that the students learned about the importance of activism.
“It’s one thing to teach it in theory. It’s pretty amazing to see them put it into action," Croft said. "We’re super-proud of those students. You’re talking about AP U.S. history students. They learned a lot about government and activism and they put that into play. It was really neat to watch. This was like the fairy-tale ending to it.”
“You can’t just sit around and wait for people to act on their word, especially in this day and age," Schuler said. "People seem to be very unreliable. You have to take it into your own hands and take action. If it didn’t work, we can say that at least we failed trying.”