Starpoint's missing AP exams are found

A missing box containing 106 missing Advanced Placement literature and U.S. history exams taken in May by students at Starpoint High School has been found.

Superintendent Sean Croft said the College Board, which offers and grades the tests, called the school at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the box, lost by United Parcel Service, had been delivered to its test processing site in Ewing, N.J.

"We were happy, elated, to receive that phone call," Croft said.

Croft said the College Board confirmed that all 106 test papers originally shipped in the box May 7 were still inside.

“They’re going to be graded within the next few weeks," Croft said. "We did have a couple of kids who had already retaken the tests and for those students, the College Board will take the higher of the two scores.”

The box disappeared from UPS' tracking system for more than two months, after arriving May 10 at a UPS facility in Secaucus, N.J.

The box was one of several sent from Starpoint in May, using preprinted UPS shipping labels. All the others arrived in a timely fashion.