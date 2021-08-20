Starpoint students to receive $440 each for AP exam hassle

All 106 Starpoint High School students whose Advance Placement exam papers were lost for three months will receive $440 to compensate them for the trouble.
The word came from U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer's office Friday. The money will come from United Parcel Service.
Schumer announced that all 106 students will be compensated by UPS with $95 to refund their original fee, another $95 for a retest, and an additional $250, which UPS has dubbed a scholarship.
“I’m excited to announce that UPS saw the struggles faced by the students and has agreed to do right by them, giving each $440 – including a $250 scholarship – for their troubles," Schumer said in a news release.
"So, in addition to getting their scores and the potential college credit they worked hard for, students will be compensated fairly," Schumer said.
"It's kind of a nice little cherry on top," Starpoint Superintendent Sean M. Croft said.
Schumer's aid was enlisted last month by Starpoint students who took the literature and U.S. history tests for college credit in May.
He responded with a letter to Carol B. Tomé, the CEO of UPS, calling for intensive efforts to find the missing box. Schumer also made a video call to two of the students July 30, assuring them of his concern.
The school shipped the test papers to a College Board processing center in New Jersey on May 7, using a preprinted UPS shipping label provided by the College Board, which offers the tests.
The box containing 106 exams made it to a UPS site in Secaucus, N.J., by May 10, but not until Tuesday of this week did it turn up at the College Board site in Ewing, N.J.
Starpoint High School principal Gil Licata informed the students July 16 that the tests had gone missing. At first, the College Board's only offer was a refund of the $95 course fee or an opportunity to retake the test.
Most of the students took the refund; a few took an online retest this month, while others were planning to take written tests in December.
When the tests were delivered this week, the College Board informed the school that the tests would be graded, and for those who took a retest, the better of the two scores would count.
Students take the tests in hopes of skipping freshman-level college courses in the subject area, potentially saving money on college tuition.
"All along, our high school administration, in talks with UPS, was talking about some kind of way to form a partnership with them," Croft said. "We weren't just berating them because they lost the exams. We were looking out to do something for the students."