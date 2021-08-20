Starpoint students to receive $440 each for AP exam hassle

The school shipped the test papers to a College Board processing center in New Jersey on May 7, using a preprinted UPS shipping label provided by the College Board, which offers the tests.

The box containing 106 exams made it to a UPS site in Secaucus, N.J., by May 10, but not until Tuesday of this week did it turn up at the College Board site in Ewing, N.J.

Starpoint High School principal Gil Licata informed the students July 16 that the tests had gone missing. At first, the College Board's only offer was a refund of the $95 course fee or an opportunity to retake the test.

Most of the students took the refund; a few took an online retest this month, while others were planning to take written tests in December.

When the tests were delivered this week, the College Board informed the school that the tests would be graded, and for those who took a retest, the better of the two scores would count.

Students take the tests in hopes of skipping freshman-level college courses in the subject area, potentially saving money on college tuition.

"All along, our high school administration, in talks with UPS, was talking about some kind of way to form a partnership with them," Croft said. "We weren't just berating them because they lost the exams. We were looking out to do something for the students."

