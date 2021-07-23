Starpoint students ask Schumer for help in finding missing AP exams

Tracking data cited by Jonathan Andrews, the district business manager, shows the box reached a UPS facility in Secaucus, N.J. by May 10, but it never made it to the College Board. Andrews said the UPS tracking mentions a July 13 sighting of the package in Hamilton, N.J., but the College Board hasn't received it.

Andrews said Friday there is no further news as to the package's whereabouts, but he said he's still hopeful.

The College Board told the students they can retake the exams or ask for a refund of their $95 course fees.

"Neither option is very good and for seniors who have graduated, a test retake is completely impractical," the students' letter to Schumer said.

"We implore you as our U.S. Senator and Majority Leader to demand a meaningful effort from UPS and a much better explanation of what has happened. That box of exams is somewhere, and UPS must find it. This isn't a missing package that can simply be replaced. This failure by UPS has real world consequences for all of us and they should act accordingly."