Starpoint students ask Schumer for help in finding missing AP exams

Somewhere in the nation, likely New Jersey, is a box containing the Advanced Placement exams taken by Starpoint High School students.
But no one knows for sure where – not even UPS, which was tasked with delivering the box to the College Board test scoring center in Ewing, N.J.
So 45 students turned to Sen. Charles E. Schumer for help Friday.
The students signed a letter asking the Senate majority leader to lean on UPS to do a better job finding the missing box. Their letter also said UPS should pay each student a $6,000 penalty.
Schumer's office fired off a letter to UPS CEO Carol B. Tome, asking her "to dedicate all time and resources needed to rectify this situation for aggrieved and understandably anxious Starpoint High School students and their parents."
"If the tests are not found and the scores are not able to be allocated, UPS should reimburse each impacted student for both the testing costs and any demonstrable loss of college credits," Schumer's letter said.
The students came up with the $6,000 figure based on a cost of $1,000 per credit hour for the six college credits the AP courses are worth, assuming the students scored well enough.
The box, containing U.S. history and literature tests for 106 students, was picked up from Starpoint by a UPS worker May 7. The box bore a preprinted label directing it to the College Board test scoring center.
Tracking data cited by Jonathan Andrews, the district business manager, shows the box reached a UPS facility in Secaucus, N.J. by May 10, but it never made it to the College Board. Andrews said the UPS tracking mentions a July 13 sighting of the package in Hamilton, N.J., but the College Board hasn't received it.
Andrews said Friday there is no further news as to the package's whereabouts, but he said he's still hopeful.
The College Board told the students they can retake the exams or ask for a refund of their $95 course fees.
"Neither option is very good and for seniors who have graduated, a test retake is completely impractical," the students' letter to Schumer said.
"We implore you as our U.S. Senator and Majority Leader to demand a meaningful effort from UPS and a much better explanation of what has happened. That box of exams is somewhere, and UPS must find it. This isn't a missing package that can simply be replaced. This failure by UPS has real world consequences for all of us and they should act accordingly."
“This one is multiple choice," Schumer said in a news release. "UPS can find the exams or refund the students, plain and simple. The UPS needs to work as hard at finding these lost exams as the Starpoint students that worked endless and stressful hours in the midst of a pandemic preparing for them."