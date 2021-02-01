St. Francis High School closes after 18 cases of Covid-19

St. Francis High School in Athol Springs is closed until Feb. 8 after 18 students and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the past four weeks.

The cases include 14 students and four staff members who had positive tests in January, according to the Erie County Health Department.

In-person classes were suspended Jan. 27, the Health Department said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Any individual who came in contact with a St. Francis High School student or staff during the past two weeks should monitor their symptoms and consider a diagnostic test five to seven days following the last contact with said student or staff," the Health Department said in the release.

Appointments for tests through Erie County can be scheduled by calling 858-2929. Other test sites are listed at www.erie.gov/covidtestsites.

St. Francis was among schools that closed for two weeks in November after Covid-19 tests came back positive for three students, resulting in the quarantining of 70 students.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.