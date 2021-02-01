 Skip to main content
St. Francis High School closes after 18 cases of Covid-19
St Francis high school

St. Francis High School at 4129 Lake Shore Road in Hamburg.

 James P. McCoy

St. Francis High School in Athol Springs is closed until Feb. 8 after 18 students and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the past four weeks.

The cases include 14 students and four staff members who had positive tests in January, according to the Erie County Health Department.

In-person classes were suspended Jan. 27, the Health Department said in a press release.

"Any individual who came in contact with a St. Francis High School student or staff during the past two weeks should monitor their symptoms and consider a diagnostic test five to seven days following the last contact with said student or staff," the Health Department said in the release.

Appointments for tests through Erie County can be scheduled by calling 858-2929. Other test sites are listed at www.erie.gov/covidtestsites

St. Francis was among schools that closed for two weeks in November after Covid-19 tests came back positive for three students, resulting in the quarantining of 70 students.

