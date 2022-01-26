St. Amelia students raising money for education in developing countries

Eighth-grade Spanish students at St. Amelia School in the Town of Tonawanda are selling handmade bracelets to raise money for children in developing countries to attend school after public education ends at sixth grade.

The leather and coconut shell bracelets, or bands, are made by artisans in Guatemala and shipped to the school as part of the Yuda Bands project. The goal of the nonprofit group is to end multigenerational poverty by combining education with core value and leadership training.

The bracelets are $10, with $5 going directly to a Guatemalan student, $2.50 going to the artisan who made the bracelet, and $2.50 goes toward administering the project.

Students at St. Amelia are sponsoring a student, and they plan to videoconference with him, talking in Spanish with him, next week. They also plan to send him a Buffalo care package including St. Amelia and professional sports gear.

The sale ends Feb. 11. For more information, or to purchase a bracelet, email sandriatch@stameliaschool.org.

