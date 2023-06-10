The mammoth building at 2885 Main St. has become too small to hold both Middle Early College and Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology.

For the 2023-24 school year, Buffalo Public Schools has decided to move Middle Early’s roughly 330 high school students about a mile down Main Street to another location before determining the school’s long-term destination.

On May 17, the Buffalo School Board approved a one-year lease for 45 Jewett Ave. and a portion of 100 LeRoy Ave. to serve as Middle Early’s next stop. The Jewett building currently holds Buffalo Collegiate Charter School, which will close at the end of this month, after SUNY did not renew its charter.

David Hills, Buffalo Schools’ chief operating officer, said in March that 333 Clinton St. and 33 Ash St. were both possible long-term destinations for Middle Early College. Each is about a mile from the city campus of Middle Early’s longtime higher-education partner SUNY Erie Community College; 2885 Main St. is about 6 miles away.

Bennett students will remain in place, but the school’s enrollment is expected to jump from about 360 students to 425, according to the 2023-24 school-based budget.

Research Laboratory High School of Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, which shared 2885 Main St. with Bennett and Middle Early, was moved to the Tri-Main building before this school year.

David J. Potter, principal at Middle Early College for the last three years, said the impending move to a swing school presented progress on the school’s unfinished journey.

“It’s one step closer to our goal to have a place we can call home for Middle Early College,” the principal said last month.

Middle Early: Nomadic history, strong performance

Middle Early’s entire history has been tenuous. Under founding principal Susan Doyle, the school spent a decade at Swan Tower downtown before a swing year at 333 Clinton St. preceded the move to its current location in 2015.

Brief forays to move to the former Grover Cleveland High School, to a shared space with Math, Science, & Technology Prep School, and to 101 Oak St. fell apart in the last decade. The school’s cohabitation on Main Street left it a significant distance from Erie Community College and its more recent additional partner, SUNY Buffalo State. Doyle retired in 2020 with Potter, her assistant principal, taking the reins.

Even without a settled location, Middle Early has built success around its “middle college” model, which targets students in jeopardy of leaving the college track and lays a foundation for them to earn a degree. The high school enrolls incoming ninth-graders with grades between 65 and 85.

By their sophomore year, students are dual-enrolled in the high school and one of the college partners. They also have ample support to complete necessary college paperwork. Among the rigors of the program is attending college-level classes and completing mandatory four-week summer courses each year. As seniors, they’re full-time college students. After five years, students receive their high school and associate degrees, or their high school degree and more than 40 credits toward a bachelor’s.

Potter understands the swing move is necessary for Middle Early to eventually reach its goal.

“I’m a little nervous,” Potter said, “but a little excited as well.”

The time is now

Although they represent two cultures that must now be separated in order to grow, the histories of Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology and Middle Early College are intertwined.

In 2013 and 2014, Buffalo Public Schools fended off potential charter school occupation of multiple buildings, including 2885 Main St., when the New York State Education Department threatened closure of four low-performing high schools – one being a reeling Bennett High School – if no reasonable alternative could be developed.

The result of plans crafted by school officials and district leadership was to place together two progressive high schools under one roof. This included a significant reboot of Bennett, focused on technology, and a new location for Middle Early. The outcome has been promising: the two schools have fared similarly well in graduation rates, as their roughly 90% mark is 10 points above the district average over the last two years.

The district’s objective is to provide Bennett and Middle Early with their own spaces to avoid stunting their growth, Hills said. But Superintendent Tonja M. Williams acknowledged the unrest between the two schools had an influence, too.

“We do believe that we are at a tipping point at that location on Main Street,” Williams said in the winter.

“Each school has its own culture, we know that, so when you put two cultures in one place it can create a little bit of difficulty,” the superintendent added.

Neil Lange, president of the Bennett Alumni Association, said Research Labs’ move out of the fourth floor before the fall gave Lewis J. Bennett more stability. Bennett’s teachers no longer had to share classrooms.

But relocating Research Labs did not ease a unique challenge presented by the two schools’ clashing schedules: Bennett has 42-minute classes with A, B, C, D and E-days, while Middle Early’s schedule reflects college-length classes, generally on Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday and Thursday.

“Imagine two schools with two totally different bell schedules operating in the same building, sharing one gym, one cafeteria, one auditorium and one library,” said Lange, who taught at the school for 35 years. “Not having adequate access to these shared spaces deeply impacts the shared experience.”

Matthew Cohen, student council president at Lewis J. Bennett, told the School Board in February about conflicts that alarmed him.

“I fear for the safety of my fellow classmates,” Cohen said. “I have a gym class – we collide with two Middle Early gym classes, and we’ve been seeing an increased amount of fights. We’ve seen Middle Early students coming into gym when they’re not allowed to. We barely see a security presence in gym where it’s needed.”

“We’re very, very lucky there have been no major incidents,” Lange said.

While Potter sees the next step in the district’s plan, Lange considers Middle Early’s move as a chance for Lewis J. Bennett to expand and flourish. He said Bennett has been capped at 112 students per class, but there were 835 eighth-graders last year that requested to attend. In addition to a substantial bump in enrollment, Lange hopes the school can grow its P-Tech program, part of the district’s Career & Technical Education efforts.

“It is our goal to have two highly successful high schools thrive – each in their own building,” Lange said.