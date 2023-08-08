New school zone speed limit signs have been installed in front of Clarence High School, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The signs alert motorists to the new 35 mph speed limit that will be in effect in front of the school on Main Street in Clarence between 8 and 10 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. on school days. The current speed limit there is 45 mph.

Clarence Highway Superintendent Jamie Dussing said in a statement Tuesday that the reduced speed limit will improve safety for students, school employees and other motorists who travel to and past the school.

The new speed limit will go into effect on Sept. 5, the first day of the 2023-2024 academic year.

- Harold McNeil