Some leaders back Williams for Buffalo schools superintendent; others want national search

A growing number of community leaders are pushing for Buffalo Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams to be hired as the permanent superintendent, while the School Board considers whether to launch a national search for candidates.

“She is the catalyst that is needed,” Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo said. “She is the change agent that is needed to turn this district around and take our children to the next level.”

The Council unanimously approved a resolution urging the School Board to prioritize candidates like Williams who are from Buffalo – an unprecedented move in a community where elected city officials have no direct role in selecting a superintendent.

School Board members praise the work Williams is doing, particularly in rebuilding relationships in the wake of a predecessor who was seen by many as disconnected from the community.

She has spent much of the past few weeks on what she calls a listening tour, visiting schools and churches across the city.

“The feedback I’ve been getting, wherever you’ve been, has been very positive. People are really, authentically feeling like they’re being heard,” School Board member Larry Scott told Williams during a meeting this week. “You’ve been very accessible, very visible.”

It remains to be seen how that affects Williams’ chances of being offered a long-term contract as superintendent.

While board members seem unanimous in their support of what she has done the past few weeks, their opinions vary on what should happen next. Some say that no matter how good she might be, the district needs to conduct a national search.

Others are more inclined to give Williams more time in the job before making any decisions.

“I really believe that we should allow her to operate at this time in good faith without putting additional stresses on her, that she has to look over her shoulder with us doing a national search for another superintendent,” said Terrance Heard, a board member.

Williams is waiting to put together a plan for the district until she completes the listening tour and compiles all the feedback she receives.

The schools’ safety and security problems, though, have been an immediate focus. In the past few weeks, the district has hired 19 additional security guards and interviewed more than 100 people interested in being bus aides.

Regardless of how qualified or how competent she might be, though, some community leaders say there is no question that the board should cast as wide a net as possible.

“I definitely think we need a national search,” said the Rev. Michael Badger of Bethesda World Harvest International Church. “I think Dr. Williams has done a commendable job in the amount of time she’s been in there. I think she should be considered, but I think we have to get the best candidate for our children.”

A Buffalonian

Williams' predecessor, Kriner Cash, had no ties to Buffalo before becoming superintendent. He was widely criticized for spending much of his time, even during the pandemic, in Martha’s Vineyard, where he owns a house.

During the pandemic, Buffalo was the last district in the state to reopen for in-person instruction, riling many parents who felt their children were falling behind with remote classes.

Discontent with Cash peaked after a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot at McKinley High School in February – an incident some people thought might have been prevented, had Cash addressed ongoing security problems sooner.

In March, he resigned amid mounting community pressure, leaving with more than $300,000 in severance pay.

Cash was seen by many as aloof, disconnected from the day-to-day details of running the district. Even after six years as superintendent, he struggled, at times, to remember the names of some schools.

Williams, on the other hand, is something that the past few superintendents have not been: a Buffalonian, a known quantity.

In the past decade or so, previous superintendents, including Cash, have come from out of town, some of them having attended high profile universities, some of them with a national profile in education circles.

After each had been here awhile, though, more and more people saw them as out of touch with Buffalo and the needs of its kids. Eventually, they found themselves pressured to leave. And they did.

Williams grew up here. She attended public schools here and earned two of her college degrees here. She worked as a guidance counselor in the Buffalo Public Schools for nearly a decade, then spent several more years as a principal.

She has lived and worshiped and raised children here.

“I went to school with Dr. Williams, School 90 on the East Side,” Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said. “We were in second grade together. And her demeanor has not changed. She’s a caring person.”

Stakes are high

Buffalo’s students, like those in many urban areas, have long lagged behind their peers in reading, writing and math. Although graduation rates have been improving, they remain low compared with other districts.

But the situation has become even more dire recently, after thousands of students were relegated to remote instruction for much of the pandemic. That means the next superintendent has no time to waste in making up for the learning that students lost.

The schools are in crisis, many Council members say.

“Our children have sat home for two years," Council President Darius Pridgen said. “So whomever is going in that seat – and I personally support the person who is there – right away, our children need intense help.”

Leaders across the city agree that the stakes are high.

But, unlike those on the Common Council, some say it would be foolish not to conduct a national search.

That’s not necessarily a reflection of their opinion of Williams, though.

The Rev. Kinzer Pointer of Agape Fellowship Baptist Church has known Williams for many years, starting when she was the guidance counselor at his children’s school. He thinks highly of her. It is possible she might best person to lead the district, he said.

But, even if that’s the case, the board needs to conduct a search, he said.

“We do a disservice to the school district and to Dr. Williams also if we don’t engage in a national search,” Pointer said. “We don’t want to do anything that looks like we’ve made some type of backroom deal.”

A lot of talent available

The School Board can go about selecting a superintendent however it chooses.

Usually, the board hires someone to launch a national search, help vet the candidates and bring the finalists in for interviews – a process that can take a year or more, from beginning to end.

It is not clear yet what the board will decide to do. A number of board members have advocated for gathering as much community input as possible, through community forums and other means, before deciding how to proceed.

Ann Rivera, the board member charged with overseeing the search process, said last week that she thinks it is important for the board to conduct a thorough search for candidates.

“Whatever we do, we need to come up with a search process that takes into account all the talent that’s available to us,” she said during a board meeting Wednesday, which Williams and other administrators attended.

“And there’s a lot of talent that’s available to us, including the talent that’s sitting right here.”

