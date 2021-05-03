Should Covid-19 vaccines be required on Western New York campuses? Not yet, colleges say

Abakporo said he hoped vaccinations will help the campus return more to the way things were prior to the pandemic, particularly when it comes to spontaneously meeting up with friends to hang out, grab a meal or have a pickup game of basketball.

Chris Garbutt, a geology major from Watertown, also received a shot on Friday and was hoping vaccination efforts will translate into having all of his classes in person next semester.

Garbuttt said he's disappointed by having to take classes remotely from his off-campus apartment room, with no one available to help him when he's struggled online with courses.

"I personally learn better in person," he said.

But Garbutt said he doesn't support a mandated vaccine, either, and he believes such an approach would misfire in trying to convince students to get a shot.

"A lot of people already aren't very trusting of most institutions," he said.