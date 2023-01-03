Sharon Belton-Cottman picked to again lead Buffalo School Board

Sharon Belton-Cottman is back at the helm of the Buffalo School Board.

The Ferry District representative, re-elected to her seat in November, received a unanimous 9-0 vote Tuesday to become president at the board's reorganizational meeting at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. She was excited about the district's prospects for her one-year term.

"We will be a force to deal with moving forward," said Belton-Cottman, who was also appointed chair for the Conference of the Big 5 School Districts in July.

Belton-Cottman held Buffalo's board president role for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years before Louis Petrucci was elected for 2021-2022 and the first half of 2022-2023, due to New York's decision to move school board elections to coincide with political elections. Belton-Cottman, the first president to begin her term in January, emphasized in a brief acceptance speech the talent surrounding her.

"This group of individuals is spectacular – each one brings to this table something extraordinary," Belton-Cottman said of the group's eight other members. "Together we are a united force – unstoppable. We will work together with our newly appointed superintendent who believes in fresh ideas and new days, and we will work together to turn this district into a high-performing school district. That is our goal, and we will do that successfully."

Two other officer positions were filled Tuesday. Kathy Evans Brown was unanimously elected to become vice president of executive affairs, while Larry Scott was chosen unanimously to become vice president of student achievement. New board members Cindi McEachon, elected to represent the North District in November, and Terri Schuta, elected for the Park District, were sworn in to the board. Incumbents Paulette Woods, Jennifer Mecozzi, Evans Brown and Belton-Cottman – all of whom but Mecozzi ran unopposed in November – were sworn in to their seats, too.

Belton-Cottman zeroed in on two targets for improvement during her presidential term, beginning with school safety.

"We really have to start taming this violence in our community, and it needs to start with education," she said, stressing the need to teach gun safety in schools. Belton-Cottman also said she was excited about the introduction of Buffalo Schools' new chief of security, former Buffalo Police Department Deputy Commissioner Barbara Lark.

The new board president recommended Scott for the vice president role prior to the board's vote, and she said after the meeting the board will spend about 50% of its time on student achievement moving forward. A focused and talented board can turn around a low-performing school district, she said.

Even with the calendar change for school board elections forcing a new officers to begin mid-year, Belton-Cottman does not see this as a major hurdle for her group. She cited McEachon's experience on other boards and Schuta's experience as a principal as assets for a smooth transition, even as the school budget looms in about a month.

"I think the biggest issue is getting our two board members where they're comfortable," Belton-Cottman said about the new calendar. "But they're seasoned."