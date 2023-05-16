In a rush to welcome students who no longer have a school to attend this fall after Medaille University announced it would be closing Aug. 31, several local higher education institutions have stepped up to offer their help.

Teach-out agreements have been reached with Daemen University, Villa Maria College, SUNY Alfred State and Niagara University that will allow Medaille students to finish their program of study at these higher education institutions.

Medaille decided Monday it would close its doors before the start of the fall semester after an acquisition deal with Trocaire College was terminated.

As part of the agreements, the schools will work to meet all institutional financial aid commitments and transfer as many credits as possible to help Medaille students, both current and incoming, graduate on time.

Dr. Greg Nayor, Daemen senior vice president for strategic initiatives, said the university understands that Medaille students, as well as faculty and staff, are going through difficult times right now but it hopes to help them in this transition.

“While we know we cannot fix everything, we want students and families to know that we are committed to ensuring that they have a smooth transition and are able to finish their degree with us, on time, and at no additional cost,” Nayor said.

Dr. Matthew Giordano, Villa Maria’s president, said the college will set up transferring students with counselors to help determine what academic program best suits them.

“This situation is understandably upsetting, and it’s probably not something any of these students thought they’d have to work through,” Giordano said.

In a news release, Niagara said it is working with Medaille to help students with housing, student life, athletics, international opportunity and any other component of their overall academic experience.

Medaille has said it will work to help its about 1,600 students transfer to other institutions, as well as faculty and staff find new placements.

Hilbert College is also among the schools that have announced that they are welcoming transfers from Medaille and have set up landing pages for these students on their websites.

“In the weeks ahead, Medaille faculty and staff will be working with each student individually to assist them in the teach-out process to other institutions," Medaille said in a statement.