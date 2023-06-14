The commissary Buffalo Schools uses to prepare meals for 30,000 students will relocate across the street in two years, but the potential benefits of a new facility 20,000 square feet larger are immense.

At a Buffalo School Board committee work session last week, leaders of the district's Child Nutrition Services department described an inefficient and at times dangerous work environment at the current commissary at 1055 E. Delavan Ave.

"We definitely have overstayed our welcome at the current building, and we are beyond capacity," said Bridget O'Brien Wood, department director, who will retire later this month.

Buffalo Schools is working with McGuire Development and Kideney Architects on the new commissary at 1016-1044 E. Delavan Ave. The district shared renderings at last Wednesday's meeting, but the project is still at least a couple of years from fruition. The district aims to secure zoning and planning board approvals this summer, a city building permit by Sept. 22 and a ribbon-cutting at some point in 2025.

The primary benefit of a new commissary will be the ability to prepare large-quantity meals from scratch and keep them fresh using a cook-chill method. Due to its small production and storage spaces now, Buffalo Schools works with almost exclusively processed foods.

"Scratch cooking is the future," said David Hills, the district's chief operating officer.

O'Brien Wood, department supervisor Ruth Conner and Mel Alston from the district's plant services explained how the layout of the new commissary would address some of the current commissary's problems.

Instead of delivery trucks disrupting traffic flow and worrying pedestrians on East Delavan Avenue, deliveries to and truck departures from the new commissary would be on quieter William L. Gaiter Parkway, Conner said.

In the current commissary's setup, deliveries are inefficiently routed through the production area.

"It's a potential accident waiting to happen on a daily basis," Conner said.

A 2018 study by the Partnership for the Public Good zeroed in on the holes in district food service.

"While BPS is able to avoid some of the budgetary constraints that other school districts face, they remain extremely limited by the facilities in the school kitchens and the District Commissary," the report reads.

O'Brien Wood said the debut of a new facility could help reinvigorate a food services department that has taken strides in recent years – adding halal meals, participating in the farm-to-school program and working through the pandemic – but its momentum has stalled a bit.

The Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) nominee cited staffing challenges, both in her department and within individual schools, as well as needs to revisit the district wellness policy in September and improve the availability of salad bars, breakfasts and grab-and-go stations.

"We can increase those opportunities and choices for our students because they're looking for them," O'Brien Wood told the School Board.

The district did not release figures on how much the new commissary will cost, but Buffalo should have the financial resources to stay afloat until its completion. The district poverty level has long allowed all students to receive meals reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is an unquestionable benefit – but not an ultimate solution.

According to the district's 2023-24 budget, federal, state and other food-related aid will jump about $10 million, to $52 million, next year. An investment of about $6 million will go toward food equipment.

O'Brien Wood is also confident Buffalo is a favorite this fall to receive a $5 million grant from the state Agriculture and Markets Department for additional equipment.

"You guys are poised right now to get this money," she said her team was told by state representatives.

Hills praised O'Brien Wood's three decades of work that has culminated in new programs and the prospect of a brighter future.

"Her level of service will leave a legacy," he said.