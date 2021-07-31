Schools waiting for state guidance told to plan on masks for the fall

"If the numbers continue to grow, I think they have to consider dramatic action," Cuomo said of schools, but he did not say what that might be.

Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, but the Food and Drug Administration may issue an emergency use authorization for the vaccines for children this fall.

For now, local superintendents are planning on opening school full time to all students, but they are still waiting for further guidance from the state. It's getting close in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District, where the first day of school is Sept. 1.

"Please know that Ken-Ton will adhere to the NYS guidance and we will communicate that as soon as it is released, but as I stated before, we are planning on five-day in-person instruction in September," Ken-Ton Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said in a letter Friday to parents.

Rosa said Health Department guidance is needed "as soon as possible," and she also commiserated with superintendents.

"The urgency and frustration you are feeling as September approaches is palpable and is shared by the department," she wrote. "The overall goal for the 2021-2022 school year is to maximize in-person teaching and learning, be responsive to student needs, and keep students and staff healthy and safe."