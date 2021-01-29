Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit

Whatever problems the union has identified should be made public so that teachers, parents and the district can resolve them, Wischerath said.

“It could be that there’s a handful of buildings that aren’t outfitted properly,” she said. “Then maybe put the resources toward those buildings, rather than putting all the schools in the mix. It just doesn’t seem fair to the rest of the teachers and students.”

Parents at some other schools are also wondering where the problems lie. At Discovery School 67 in South Buffalo, principal Karen Murray went so far as to give her cellphone number to parents to make sure they could get answers to whatever questions they had about the reopening.

“The communication is very, very good,” said the mother of a second-grader there, who asked that her name not be used. “I don’t know any other school where you can text the principal and get a response in 10 minutes.”

The union’s efforts to block the reopening, she said, make no sense.

“It infuriated me,” she said. “They’re saying these schools are run down. Why all of a sudden now, at the 11th hour, are you saying the building you work in is not safe? I honestly think it’s just that they don’t want to go back to work.