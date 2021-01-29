Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit

Amid a pandemic and now a lawsuit, Buffalo Public Schools will reopen Monday.
District officials delivered that main message Friday, after students and parents spent the day anxiously awaiting a legal action to block the much-anticipated return to the classroom for city public school students.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation did, in fact, file a lawsuit late Friday in State Supreme Court to stall the district’s reopening. Now, the union must wait for a hearing date for its case to be heard by a judge.
The legal action created confusion and anger among parents, who tried to sort out what it all meant and what they should do about Monday.
“Parents should send their kids to school on Monday,” said Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district. “We are expecting our teachers and staff to report.”
That announcement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation president, Philip Rumore, came shortly after union leaders met with district officials Thursday to discuss health and safety concerns being raised at some of the school buildings.
BTF President Philip Rumore also acknowledged Friday that teachers will have to report until a judge hears the case and makes a decision.
Buffalo Public Schools, the last local district to keep its doors closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin phasing students back into the classroom Monday, starting with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and up to 100 children identified as having the highest needs from each school.
The union, which is raising concerns about the health and safety of school buildings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, sought a temporary restraining order to block classes from resuming. Roughly 14,400 students, teachers and staff are scheduled to show up next week as part of the district’s first phase of reopening.
In court papers filed Friday, the teachers union cited "high risk of bodily harm, injury and the potential loss of life that BTF members could suffer from contracting the COVID-19 virus in (district's) unsafe schools."
"The BTF requested access to the district's buildings so that its own industrial hygienist – retained at the expense of the BTF, not the district – could inspect the schools to ensure the district was providing a safe and healthy workplace for its teachers to return to during a surge of positive Covid-19 cases in our region," Rumore said in an affidavit to the court. "The district outright denied this request."
The Buffalo Teachers Federation is threatening to take legal action to stop the school district from resuming some in-person classes Monday.
Rumore cited Superintendent Kriner Cash's concern in December about starting in-person classes with the spike of Covid-19 cases in the community.
"Due to the superintendent's public comments doubting the safety of the district's schools only a month ago, and (the district's) continual withholding of information, documents and access to their facilities which would presumably prove the contrary, I am convinced (the district is) simply not providing safe and healthy working conditions for BTF members," Rumore said in the affidavit.
When asked Friday if teachers could potentially go on strike over reopening, Rumore said: “No. It’s something that we hope will be worked out in the courts.”
In the meantime, the two sides continued their verbal sparring Friday.
“The district has a whole list for each school as to what the problems are. They are the ones who know whether they have been resolved or not,” Rumore said.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation is once again voicing concerns about the safety of school buildings prior to an anticipated reopening on Feb. 1.
“We’re waiting for the district to notify the teachers that all the issues the teachers have submitted to the district have been corrected and are in the process of being corrected,” he added.
The school district pointed right back at the union and its president. Kuzma said that the district has been trying to set up a meeting with the Rumore for a month.
“This has been his strategy all along,” Kuzma said of Rumore. “The end has always been a lawsuit and everything he’s done is to try to set that up.”
The two sides met for two to three hours Thursday to discuss reopening. District officials thought the meeting was “productive.”
“We have provided an answer to every question our school community has had,” Kuzma said. “Unfortunately, there has not been a collaboration from the federation to work with the district.”
Meanwhile, parents find themselves caught in the middle – again.
“It feels almost mean, the timing of it all,” said Melissa Wischerath, an attorney whose son Henry attends kindergarten at North Park Community School. “It would have been better, from a child’s perspective, to say we’re not going to reopen. I don’t like the disappointment.”
North Park has done an impressive job communicating with parents about the reopening, Wischerath said. Bathrooms will be cleaned at least twice a day. Classroom windows will be cracked open. Kids will go outside for recess as much as possible.
Her son’s teacher even sent pictures of the classroom so that students know what to expect. Brightly colored lines mark off an area around each student’s desk where they can sit on a yoga ball or lie down on a mat.
All of that has made Wischerath comfortable with the decision to send Henry back to school.
“I don’t think they could have done a better job with the preparation,” she said. “They’re literally ready to go.”
So it came as something of a surprise when she read a Buffalo News story Thursday night saying that the teachers union was planning to take the district to court to delay the reopening. She feels badly for the students, as well as the teachers, who she said have put in long hours to make the most of remote instruction.
Whatever problems the union has identified should be made public so that teachers, parents and the district can resolve them, Wischerath said.
“It could be that there’s a handful of buildings that aren’t outfitted properly,” she said. “Then maybe put the resources toward those buildings, rather than putting all the schools in the mix. It just doesn’t seem fair to the rest of the teachers and students.”
Parents at some other schools are also wondering where the problems lie. At Discovery School 67 in South Buffalo, principal Karen Murray went so far as to give her cellphone number to parents to make sure they could get answers to whatever questions they had about the reopening.
High school seniors and students in grades pre-K through second grade would be among the first students to be phased back into the classroom on a part-time basis.
“The communication is very, very good,” said the mother of a second-grader there, who asked that her name not be used. “I don’t know any other school where you can text the principal and get a response in 10 minutes.”
The union’s efforts to block the reopening, she said, make no sense.
“It infuriated me,” she said. “They’re saying these schools are run down. Why all of a sudden now, at the 11th hour, are you saying the building you work in is not safe? I honestly think it’s just that they don’t want to go back to work.
“I just think it’s horrible to do this to kids.”