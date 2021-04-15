Schools see post-spring break Covid-19 surge

The post-spring break surge in Covid-19 cases in local schools surpassed the surge in early January, after the winter break, by 40% – and far more of the new cases were among students this time.

Students accounted for four out of five of the 220 new cases that public schools in Erie and Niagara counties reported on Monday, a Buffalo News analysis of state Health Department data shows.

Immediately after the winter break, students accounted for half of the new Covid-19 cases reported by schools.

Travel over spring break, coupled with overall pandemic fatigue, has driven much of the surge, experts say.

“People wanted to be done with this pandemic. They acted as though they were done with this pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“But the virus is not done with us. The curves are blunted. But they’re disturbingly higher than I was hoping for.”

Four out of five local districts saw at least some new cases after spring break. Buffalo – by far, the biggest local district – accounted for the most new cases: 23.