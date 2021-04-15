Schools see post-spring break Covid-19 surge

The post-spring break surge in Covid-19 cases in local schools surpassed the surge in early January, after the winter break, by 40% – and far more of the new cases were among students this time.
Students accounted for four out of five of the 220 new cases that public schools in Erie and Niagara counties reported on Monday, a Buffalo News analysis of state Health Department data shows.
Immediately after the winter break, students accounted for half of the new Covid-19 cases reported by schools.
Travel over spring break, coupled with overall pandemic fatigue, has driven much of the surge, experts say.
“People wanted to be done with this pandemic. They acted as though they were done with this pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“But the virus is not done with us. The curves are blunted. But they’re disturbingly higher than I was hoping for.”
Four out of five local districts saw at least some new cases after spring break. Buffalo – by far, the biggest local district – accounted for the most new cases: 23.
In Springville, 10 new cases were reported – accounting for more than one-third of all the in-school cases for the entire school year. Maryvale and Cleveland Hill each saw a surge in cases that accounted for nearly one-fourth of all their in-school cases for the school year.
Schools are responsible for reporting the numbers of Covid-19 cases among students, teachers and staff who are in the classrooms. But the cases they report are not necessarily spread within the schools.
The vast majority of the infections have been spread outside of school, often in youth sports, experts say.
"The driver really appears to be extracurricular activities, where mask usage is less than excellent," Russo said.
Most local schools are planning to bring elementary school students back to the classroom four or five days a week soon, now that the state has loosened social distancing requirements to 3 feet.
That's generally not cause for concern, Russo said. Schools seem to be implementing safety precautions effectively, minimizing the likelihood that Covid-19 will be spread in classrooms.
And given the fact that some students have not been in school for more than a year, there are huge benefits socially, emotionally and academically to bringing them back, he said.
But it might make sense to pump the brakes on some of the activities outside of school.
"Should we maybe consider putting a hold on some of these and putting an emphasis on the educational component until we can drive some of these numbers down?" Russo asked.
"If I was in charge, would I have us playing hockey and basketball? I would have said no. Should we have music class? I would have said no."
What about proms, graduations?
Schools are eager to figure out how to get eligible students vaccinated, both to help curb the spread in schools and to make some version of prom and graduation possible this year.
So are students.
Kenmore West senior Charlotte Boal wants her school to work with students to find a way to make prom – or some kind of end-of-year senior celebration – possible.
“I’m vaccinated. A lot of my friends who are seniors are vaccinated as well,” she told the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda school board on Tuesday. “I think it would be fair to come up with ideas and ways to make it happen.”
Given a recent easing of state restrictions, proms and graduations can now be held under certain restrictions and with certain precautions in place.
For gatherings of more than 100 people indoors or 200 outdoors, anyone attending would have to provide proof of either a Covid-19 vaccination or of a negative Covid-19 test.
“There are many opportunities and many ways we could fix it,” Boal said. “There could be no food allowed, just dancing with people at your table, socially distanced.”
Schools, in many cases, are holding off on making specific plans for prom or graduation. Covid-19 infection rates and the availability of vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds will factor into their decisions.
Like many schools, Niagara Falls High School held a drive-through graduation ceremony last year. It’s too early to say whether the Class of 2021 will see a repeat.
“Let’s have multiple contingency plans,” said Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “What are the options? If we could have 200 people at an outdoor gathering, would we be willing to have three ceremonies? Do we do a drive-through like we did last year?”
Limited vaccines for children
Public health experts point out that teachers were among the first groups eligible to be vaccinated, while most children remain ineligible. It was not until last week that the first vaccine was approved for older teenagers.
As of Saturday, about 2,450 16- and 17-year-olds in Erie County have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Kara Kane, a spokeswoman for the Erie County Department of Health.
“Until we have a steady and strong supply of Pfizer vaccine, the only Covid-19 vaccine authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds, we have a very limited ability to vaccinate that group,” said Kane.
“However, we are preparing to engage through venues that adolescents frequent to reach that audience and their parents.”
Pfizer has asked the federal government for emergency approval for the use of its vaccine among 12- to 15-year-olds.
It remains to be seen if or when that might happen. Russo, though, is hopeful it will happen well before the end of this school year.
“We’re not going to get rid of this virus,” he said. “We’re going to control this virus, but we’re not going to get rid of it. At the end of the day, it’s all about being successful with our vaccination campaign.”