Schools on edge as Covid-19 infections rise

Notes sent home every day about Covid-19 cases and quarantines in schools.

Social media cracking with rumors that schools will be shut down again.

County letter, 'inconsistent' rules stir confusion over mask breaks in schools "One of the many things that frustrates people is you have inconsistent application of rules, or you have the enforcement of rules that defy logic," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell.

At least three rural schools in Western New York closed temporarily due to Covid-19.

Twenty-one months after schools first shut their doors for what was hoped would be only a few weeks, parents are shuddering that the unthinkable might happen again: That schools might close for weeks at a time.

"Parents are concerned, with rising rates, that there will be another return to remote, and teachers are worried, too," said Rachel Fix Dominguez, co-chairwoman of Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization. "There's a lot of buzz among kids, as well. It's a rumor, and rumor that spreads quickly."

Buffalo Schools tried to tamp down those rumors, tweeting Friday: "There is no truth whatsoever to the rumor that the District will close from Thanksgiving to Christmas. It is our intention to continue to keep children in school, safe, and engaged in in-person learning, five days per week."

Western New York has one of the highest rates of infection in the state. Hospitals are filling up with pandemic patients. And Gov. Kathy Hochul gave an ominous warning Tuesday: