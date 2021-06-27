Schools eye American Rescue Plan to change education

The money must be spent by September 2024.

The funding could be transformative for some high needs districts, such as Buffalo, which is receiving $289 million. Niagara Falls will be getting $43 million. Most local districts will receive between $2.3 million and $5 million. But that can still make a difference. Sloan will receive $4.6 million, which is 13% of its overall budget.

Niagara Falls will be addressing continuity of instruction and smooth return to learning, technology and capital improvements with its stimulus funding, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. The district plans to hire 51 additional staff members, among them, eight new reading teachers to provide services to the lowest performing first graders, 12 teachers and teaching assistants for math intervention, two instructional strategy coaches, three work-based learning coordinators and five social workers.

The district is taking advantage of the stimulus to create new programs. The work-based learning coordinators will bridge the gap between school and work, and the district is adding late credit recovery/"flex" teachers for the high school to help students who lack the credits to graduate.

"Some students have not been successful in the traditional 8 to 3 day. We’ll work with kids from noon to 5:30," Laurrie said.