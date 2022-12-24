Schools aren't charged for snow days used during a state of emergency

Many school districts in the area used a couple of snow days in the November snowstorm, and they called another one Friday for the latest storm.

That's at least three snow days, and there's still plenty of winter left. Many school districts have planned for three to five emergency days, but they are able to retain those emergency days if they are taken during a state of emergency.

Take Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District: The academic calendar provides for four snow days. That means the district could take four snow days, and still meet the 180-day minimum days of attendance required to receive its full state aid allotment.

The district also identified five additional days that would be taken from spring break if school is canceled more than four days.

But families and teachers don't have to worry about snow days eating into the spring break just yet.

There's an exception when a state of emergency is called.

School days "cancelled by emergency declarations are different than cancellations due to 'extraordinary conditions,'” according to the state Education Department. "Days cancelled by emergency declaration do not need to exhaust vacation days and are not limited to five days in a school year."

That means that Ken-Ton, which has taken three snow days so far this year, still has four emergency days left because those used in a state of emergency do not count against the district for the purposes of reaching 180 days of attendance.

The state of emergency must be called by the chief executive of a village, town, city, county or state.

"Only formally issued declarations by the chief executive will be considered eligible for the instructional requirement waiver under this guidance," according to the state Education Department.

Districts must submit paperwork, including the official declarations.

"At the end of the year, they do a calculation of their academic calendar, and they'd be able to note we happen to have had a state of emergency," said David O'Rourke, Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES superintendent.