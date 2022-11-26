School or no school? The factors that complicate Buffalo Schools' decision

Buffalo Schools told parents Tuesday morning that there would be school on Wednesday – the day before Thanksgiving break – after three snow days. A barrage of complaints ensued.

The overarching sentiment was that snow cleanup in South Buffalo had not progressed to the point where transportation was feasible for students at schools such as South Park and Southside Elementary, even if schools elsewhere in the district were mostly cleared. Would students have to wait outside for a bus that might be hours late, or risk climbing over snow banks to bus stops that might not be cleared?

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams changed course abruptly Tuesday afternoon, messaging parents that schools would actually be closed Wednesday after she received feedback and visited several schools with chief operating officer David Hills.

With 10 days separating the first snow day to when students return from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 28, conversation shifted within parent groups to how the district handled an "extreme" snowstorm in terms of safety, communication, learning and meeting the needs of a poor urban district.

Late Tuesday, social media criticism and confusion surrounding the superintendent's flip-flopping message were balanced by a flow of gratitude for prioritizing student safety – a consistent emphasis in her short tenure at the district helm.

"You either endanger our lives to teach us, or don't teach us and keep us safe," said Edward Speidel, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council (DPCC), on Wednesday, applauding the superintendent's choice to prioritize safety.

Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, which is in contract negotiations with the district, said the superintendent's style worked well in this instance.

"You have to hand it to her, because she originally made a decision that some people really agreed with, then she did what she usually does – went around and listened to people – and then made a decision that was in the best interest of the kids' and adults' safety," Rumore said.

"No matter what the superintendent did, there would be people that would not be happy," he added.

Danielle Rovillo, the mother of a kindergarten student in the district, suggested that the superintendent form a committee to better evaluate decisions before finalizing them. She shared concerns about the equity of district messaging, especially in a fluid situation.

"I rather enjoyed a nice phone message about school being open ... but found out later while scrolling Facebook that school was, in fact, canceled," she said. "I didn't receive a call for another few hours, putting my official notification well after business hours, which, I'm sure, made it tough for some to secure care. Not everyone is on Facebook, and that really cannot be the expectation with data plans costing $100 per month."

Concerns over the impact of 10 days out of school – and the resulting learning loss in a district still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic – were acknowledged by several interviewed, while Rovillo added that students' mental health concerns stemming from prolonged isolation from peers were a related worry.

Speidel, Rovillo and Eve Shippens, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, all downplayed the potential of remote learning as a viable option, even in a string of snow days. On Nov. 16, when the district announced it would be closed two days later due to the impending storm, students were told to bring devices and work home in case of an extended closure. But in each snow-day announcement, the district said there would be no remote learning, or did not mention it.

Regardless of whether school was held in person or remotely Wednesday, parent advocates did not think many students would participate.

"If we would have gone virtual, half of my students wouldn't be there," said Shippens, a teacher at East Community High School.

If they were in-person, Shippens said many classes likely would have been combined due to lack of teachers. Many of the city's teachers drive in from the Southtowns, which felt the brunt of the snowstorm and are still in the thick of recovery, she said.

Holding school in-person would not necessarily accommodate students who most need additional time in the classroom, Shippens said. Citing the district's high percentage of students from families below or at the poverty level, she said those students are often the ones in the opportunity gap and need instruction more than others. But they likely would not have alternate transportation options to get to school, nor would they have the digital means to participate in remote instruction.

Speidel added that the primary argument for holding school would be access to food for low-income students who may not be eating at home. About three-quarters of district students qualify for free meals.

"We need to figure out how to feed our families when we have emergencies," the parent advocate said.

Bridget O'Brien Wood, the district's director of child nutrition services, said Wednesday that the USDA waivers that permitted students to take home meals to their families during the Covid-19 pandemic were no longer in effect, but the district did inquire and had a plan if use of such waivers was allowed due to the storm's impact.

Some impediments are not the district's fault, Shippens said, pointing to ongoing infrastructure issues in the city that impede school transportation, as well as limited bandwidth from internet providers. While acknowledging unsafe conditions in South Buffalo and advocating for school to be closed Wednesday, Shippens lamented one aspect of the snow day: missing the classroom celebrations before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The only thing we do is party," Shippens said of what her instruction plans were for Wednesday. "It sounds frivolous, but it's so important. Morale is so low, especially after the car accident."

Shippens was referring to the death of four teenagers in a crash at the Kensington expressway exit to the Scajaquada earlier this month.