'School is essential': Why top doctor at Children's says schools are safe – with masks

Here are excerpts from those interviews, edited for length and clarity.

What have you seen at Children’s Hospital in terms of Covid-19 cases and how does that compare to a typical flu season?

In the 2019-20 season we saw about 550 or so kids admitted with RSV [Respiratory Syncytial Virus] and the flu and other respiratory viruses.

Since Covid hit, so since March of 2020, we’ve had about 90 kids 0 to 18 years of age admitted with symptomatic Covid. So, that’s a longer timeframe, a significantly lower number of kids and a less percentage of kids needing the ICU.

And from an acuity perspective, most of those children are here for a day or two because they’ve gotten dehydrated from not eating or drinking and just need some IV fluids and things like that. Overall, the acute respiratory-disease burden from Covid is significantly less than what we see from an acute disease burden in influenza and RSV.

Is it safe for kids to be back in schools five days a week?

I’m comfortable as a parent and a physician leader that going to school is a safe activity as long as we’re following those risk-reduction strategies.