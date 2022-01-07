School districts trying to minimize the impact of staff shortages on kids

Since that day in March of 2020 when schools were forced to close and remote learning was instituted, educators have been trying to figure out how to keep children healthy and in school. That meant getting as many teachers and staff, and then children, vaccinated as possible.

A class can go on if a few children are absent, but what happens when growing numbers of teachers and staff are out as the spike in Covid-19 cases continues?

Erie County rolls out test-to-stay program for all schools as Covid-19 cases skyrocket Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced Tuesday that Erie County will now work with schools throughout the county to implement a Covid-19-testing program to keep children who might have been exposed to Covid-19 from being sent home to quarantine.

It is a dilemma that has become reality across the region as climbing Covid-19 cases are putting teachers and school support personnel out of commission.

"We’re preparing for a bumpy January, but I don’t think it’s going to be so bumpy that it’s going to knock us off the path and put us into a remote setting," Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan said. "The social, emotional, behavioral concerns that we have for our student population are much more of a significant concern to us right now than what we’re seeing from what Covid has been presenting to us."