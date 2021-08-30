School districts struggling with 'severe' bus driver shortage

On the elementary bus run, students in the northernmost and southernmost parts of the district will be picked up first and dropped at Blasdell Elementary in the north and Pinehurst Elementary in the south. Then drivers will pick up elementary students in the middle of the district and bring them to the remaining two schools.

And there's another change. Students will get off buses as soon as they get to school, instead of waiting for all buses to arrive at a school and unloading students at the same time.

"We couldn’t do that anymore because we had to get our buses in circulation. Every minute really counted for us," Swiatek said. "It’s tight, but we’re pretty sure we’re able to do it."

In the Williamsville Central School District, it "kind of feels like 'Groundhog Day,' " transportation supervisor Graham Violino said.

"I kind of feel like we were having the same conversations on Aug. 25 of last year," he said. "During last school year we had a number of drivers that either resigned or opted out for a number of reasons. Some were due to Covid, some were due to child care issues."

Many parents drove their children to school last year because of the pandemic, and the district asked parents to let them know if they would do the same this year.