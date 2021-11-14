School districts say they are uninsured for Child Victims Act damages, face fiscal crisis

“When I get up in front of a jury in a sex abuse case, I am not allowed to discuss whether the defendant has insurance or doesn’t. Neither is the attorney on the other side. That is because the issue of insurance has nothing to do with why this teacher was allowed to sexually abuse countless children over decades,” O’Brien said. “Some people could see the district’s statement as an attempt to poison the jury pool. If that is the case, I find it reprehensible.”

John C. Manly, a plaintiff’s attorney whose law firm has successfully sued school districts across the nation for more than $500 million, said school district officials are being “disingenuous” when they claim they have no coverage.

“It’s a disingenuous way of trying to scare people away from filing lawsuits,” Manly said.

Manly is based in California, and his law firm, Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, also has offices in New York. The firm has filed several CVA lawsuits against school districts in New York. Over the past 15 years, Manly said, his firm has successfully sued more than 100 school districts throughout the United States.