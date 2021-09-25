School districts devise plans to battle bus driver shortage

The bus driver shortage has Buffalo Public Schools looking at having seventh and eighth graders transported to school by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

It's just one of the options being considered to deal with the lack of bus drivers that has had school buses one or two hours late or not showing up.

In Niagara County, school districts will have bus driver career fairs at Department of Motor Vehicle offices, and Erie County is expanding its Auto Bureau hours for potential drivers to take the commercial driver's license permit test.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced a number of measures to help in the shortage, including reaching out to more than 550,000 people who hold commercial driver's licenses in New York to see if they are interested in driving a school bus.

"From the day school started, it has been atrocious," said Latrice Martin, the parent of three children in Buffalo.

