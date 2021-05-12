School budgets stay below tax cap with record state aid

"Financially, if we are good stewards of the money and the promise of full foundation aid funding comes in over the next three years as the governor promised, I'm not worried," Laurrie said.

Still, there is some worry over the future of foundation aid, since New York State has reduced expected aid in the past.

"State aid is pretty robust for the next couple years and things look a little rosier," Timbs said. "The big question is, what happens after federal money that is supporting the state goes away?"

"I still think it’s a wait and see budget year. They know they are good this year," said David Lowrey, executive director of the Erie County School Boards Association. "They're optimistically cautious and hoping that the money will still be there next year."

The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, while tax levies would increase an average of 1.91%. None of the 39 districts are proposing to go over the tax cap, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.