School budgets stay below tax cap with record state aid

After dealing with remote learning, a mail-in only budget vote, social distancing, quarantines and Covid-19 tests, putting together next year's school district budget may have been one of the easier tasks superintendents had this spring.
School districts have complained for years that New York State has shorted them on foundation aid, the general aid that districts use to operate schools. This year Albany politicians promised to fully fund the aid over the next three years.
In Niagara Falls, administrators took a "serious look" at lowering taxes, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. That's because the district is getting $3.5 million more in foundation aid.
Lackawanna will be hiring nearly 20 new teaching positions and adding Advanced Placement classes and college credit courses, because of a $2.5 million increase in foundation aid, according to the district's budget newsletter.
Superintendents and business officials are hoping increased aid bodes well for Tuesday, when residents go to the polls to vote on school budgets and school board candidates.
"We should be able to give a quality education at the budget number we have with the increase in foundation aid. We’re not only not raising taxes, but we’re going to be able to add programs and staff," Laurrie said of the Niagara Falls budget.
"Foundation aid is starting to flow again to those districts that were underfunded for so long," said Richard Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium.
In addition to $3 billion more in state aid for schools this year, there also is $13 billion in federal relief money for schools in New York to use over several years for things such as reopening for in-person instruction, dealing with learning loss, and responding to the academic, social, and emotional needs of students due to the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each district has until July 1 to post online its plans for the stimulus money, including how they will help those students most affected by the pandemic. They also must have input from stakeholders, such as students, parents, school staff and civil rights and disability rights organizations. Schools have until September 2024 to spend the funds.
Parents should see the effects of the stimulus money, which will fund programs such as increased academic aid and summer school, in the next year. Foundation aid is the main category of school funding from the state, and it will continue to pay for things such as pensions, health care and salaries. Some districts received a larger increase in foundation aid than others, and were able to have little or no tax increase.
Laurrie said next month Niagara Falls will announce a spending and program plan on how it will use its federal American Rescue Plan funds.
"Financially, if we are good stewards of the money and the promise of full foundation aid funding comes in over the next three years as the governor promised, I'm not worried," Laurrie said.
Still, there is some worry over the future of foundation aid, since New York State has reduced expected aid in the past.
"State aid is pretty robust for the next couple years and things look a little rosier," Timbs said. "The big question is, what happens after federal money that is supporting the state goes away?"
"I still think it’s a wait and see budget year. They know they are good this year," said David Lowrey, executive director of the Erie County School Boards Association. "They're optimistically cautious and hoping that the money will still be there next year."
The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, while tax levies would increase an average of 1.91%. None of the 39 districts are proposing to go over the tax cap, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.
Of the 668 districts filing property tax report cards with New York State, only 19 plan to exceed the tax cap, according to an analysis by the Empire Center for Public Policy, and Albany think tank. The group's report said most of the proposed budgets are at the taxing limit or within 1 percent of it. The tax cap went into effect in 2012.
Voters also will pick school board members Tuesday. There are 16 contested races out of 39 elections. Two districts will have write-in contests. No one submitted petitions to run for the only seat open in Cheektowaga Central, and there is only one candidate, but two openings, in North Collins. This is the second consecutive year that Cheektowaga did not have enough candidates on the ballot to fill the openings.
Williamsville has a spirited contest, with six candidates vying for three seats on the board. Incumbent Shawn P. Lemay, Maureen Poulin and Swaroop S. Singh are endorsed by the Williamsville Teachers Association, and Williamsville Students First, a parents group that sprang up after last fall's rocky opening of school, endorsed Terry King, Michael J. Littman and Singh.
Many districts have propositions that require voter approval to purchase buses and other vehicles. Unlike previous years, there are not many large projects on the ballots this year.
In Lockport, voters will be asked to approve a $22.94 million project involving repairs and renovations to various schools, including new art rooms at North Park Junior High School and a computer lab at the high school. The project's second phase would include upgrading the North Park Junior High track and two turf softball fields would be installed near the turf baseball diamonds on Beattie Avenue.
Holland is hoping voters approve spending $7.5 million for a turf field, new track, field lights and locker rooms at the high school and mechanical upgrades at the elementary school.